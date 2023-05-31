Peter Hickman posts fastest Superbike time of the week at Isle of Man TT

English star powers to 132mph qualifying lap

Outright lap record holder Peter Hickman fired in a 132mph lap during second qualifying at the Isle of Man TT on Tuesday evening to lead the Superbike times.

An oil spill from Barregarrow through to Kirk Michael resulted in the cancellation of the Supersport and Supertwin session, although the Sidecars managed to get out for two laps before the end of the evening.

Nine-time winner Hickman recorded the fastest speed of practice week so far at 132.0798mph on his Monster Energy by FHO Racing BMW from a standing start on his opening lap.

Hickman, who won the Superbike and Senior TT races in 2022, was 0.8 seconds faster than Yorkshireman Dean Harrison, who lapped at 131.974mph on his DAO Racing Kawasaki.

Ulsterman Michael Dunlop, the early leader on Monday, slotted into third last night with a speed of 131.141mph on his Hawk Racing Honda on his first lap.

The 34-year-old was fastest in the Superstock times after completing his opening lap last night on his MD Racing Honda, clocking 131.843mph, which was quicker than he managed on his Superbike machine.

Hickman, the fastest man ever around the 37.73-mile Mountain Course after he achieved the first ever 135mph lap at the event in 2018, became the first rider ever to officially break the 200mph barrier on Monday.

Michael Dunlop was quickest in the Superstock session

He went close again yesterday, reaching 199.726mph on his M1000RR machine on the Sulby straight.

“That was nice,” Hickman said.

“Some people have been saying that others have done it in the past but I’m pretty sure the TT organisers know exactly who did what, and when.

“I did 199.7mph in the Senior last year so clocking 200mph was the cherry on top,” he added.

“It’s just great to see the sunshine and there were even more fans turning up today and I noticed more in the paddock.”

Manxman Conor Cummins was fourth fastest in the Superbike session at 130.924mph on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda ahead of team-mate Davey Todd (129.92mph).

Yorkshire’s Jamie Coward was sixth on the KTS Racing by Steadplan Honda at 129.06mph ahead of OMG Yamaha rider James Hillier (128.189mph) and Australian David Johnson (127.095mph).

Dunlop — who was timed at 196.855mph on his Hawk Honda Superbike at Sulby — was comfortably quickest in the Superstock session after his 131.843mph speed.

Todd was 42 seconds slower in second after a steady lap at 126.63mph, with Josh Brookes in third on the Monster Energy by FHO Racing BMW (126.282mph).

Banbridge man Shaun Anderson was fourth quickest on the Team Classic Suzuki Superstock machine with a speed of 125.841mph.

Mike Browne, riding for Dungannon team Burrows Engineering/RK Racing, did 125.745mph on the BMW M1000RR Superstock bike.

He also did a lap on the team’s BMW Superbike, but an issue meant he was considerably slower at 120.771mph.

Team owner John Burrows said: “We had a problem with the Superbike on Monday night and we tried something with it.

“We know where the issue is coming from so Mike went out on his Superstock machine instead. It kind of ruined our plan for the Superbike but we are doing all we can and hopefully we will get it sorted out.”

Davey Todd was 42 seconds behind Superstock leader Michael Dunlop

Visibility was an issue for the riders due to low sun later in the evening.

Magherafelt’s Paul Jordan, 16th in the Superbike times on the PreZ Racing Yamaha R1, said: “The sun is quite strong but it’s the same for everybody.

“There’s a strobe effect through the trees and you just have to be wary.

“The big bike is fast — it’s a shock to the system after riding around the paddock on a scooter all day!

“I’m just trying to feel myself back into it.”

Jordan claimed his first TT podium 12 months ago with a fine ride to third in the Supertwin race behind Hickman and fellow Northern Ireland racer Lee Johnston, who misses out this year due to injuries he sustained in a crash at the North West 200.

Qualifying is set to continue this evening from 6.30pm.