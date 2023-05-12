Peter Hickman will race on Saturday despite FHO’s withdrawal from North West 200

Peter Hickman will compete in Saturday’s Supersport and Supertwin races at the North West 200, even though his FHO Racing BMW team has withdrawn from the event.

Hickman will ride his Trooper Beer by PHR Performance Triumph 765 Supersport machine and his PHR Performance Yamaha R7 Supertwin, although he will not be in action in the Superstock or Superbike races on the FHO BMW machine.

FHO pulled out of the event on Thursday after Hickman and team-mate Josh Brookes were prevented from riding in the Superstock race due to the carbon wheels fitted to their machines, which are not allowed under the MCUI Ulster Centre’s 2023 regulations.

A statement from FHO Racing said their decision to withdraw was ‘due to no confidence in the application of the Superstock technical regulations’.

It said: “No such action had been discussed with the NW200 organisers prior to this time despite the machines having been scrutineered on both Tuesday and Thursday morning.

“We deeply regret the FHO Racing BMW team’s decision to withdraw from the event tonight as a result of this action, a sentiment we know will be shared by all NW200 race fans.”