Plenty of twists and turns still to come in championship, says milestone man Jonathan Rea

Jonathan Rea released 200 balloons after his 200th World Superbike podium at Most in the Czech Republic

Jonathan Rea soared past 200 World Superbike podiums at Most in the Czech Republic, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the reigning champion’s title advantage being slashed to just three points.

The Northern Ireland rider had a healthy cushion of 37 points over Toprak Razgatlioglu from Turkey before Saturday’s opening race, when two uncharacteristic mistakes saw Rea crash twice as he began the weekend empty handed.

Yamaha rider Razgatlioglu fended off a disgruntled Scott Redding to take full advantage of Rea’s demise, squeezing past Redding at the penultimate corner to secure 25 points.

He then won yesterday’s Superpole sprint race to clinch a double, with Rea having to settle for third after Ducati’s Redding found a way past the Kawasaki man on the final lap.

It was a milestone 200th World Superbike rostrum for Rea, who marked the occasion by releasing 200 balloons.

The 34-year-old has come a long way since his first podium finish at Kyalami in South Africa in 2009, where he finished third in race two.

His remarkable total includes 107 victories and 63 runner-up finishes, with Rea also securing 30 third places.

He finished a lonely third in the final race yesterday for his 201st rostrum, with Redding claiming his third win of the season by half-a-second ahead of the consistent Razgatlioglu.

As the championship reaches the midway point, the title fight is well and truly alive with only a handful of points separating Rea and Razgatlioglu ahead of round seven at another new venue on the calendar at Navarra in Spain from August 20-22.

However, Rea was far from downbeat as he reflected on a rare weekend when the 107-time race winner was unable to mount a challenge for victory at the new WSBK venue.

“I woke up a little bit delicate this morning and yesterday was a big crash,” he said.

“But I felt good on my bike and I really feel like I took the best out of our ZX-10RR this weekend, really pushing on the limits.

“In this race (Race Two), I didn’t really have enough grip.

“I opted to go with the harder tyre and I hadn’t really done a lot of work with the soft SCX tyre in the weekend, so it was a little bit of a gamble for us.

“I was a battling third, unfortunately not with the front group, so congratulations to those guys – they had a great race and a great weekend,” he added.

“We are only halfway through the championship and the twists and turns that have happened already can happen in the second half of the season as well.

“At least I am at the top with a very small points gap to Toprak but we know who we are fighting and what we are fighting with.

‘We have a lot of experience to lean on from the past, so I feel in a good position.

“We will try to make a step in Navarra, which is another new track, but we’ve been testing there and I felt quite good at the test and came away fastest, so let’s see what happens.”

Eugene Laverty was absent but hopes to return soon after his RC Squadra Corse BMW team took a break to focus on making personnel changes.

James McManus from Randalstown was 35th and 30th respectively in the World Supersport 300 races on the Team 109 Kawasaki.