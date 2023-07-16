Podium double at Imola gives me plenty to build on, says Jonathan Rea

The six-time World Superbike champion’s wait for a first win of the 2023 season continues, but Rea – who has won a record 118 races in his career – was taking the positives from the seventh round of the series after twice finishing third in the full distance races.

Yesterday, he followed up his third place in Saturday’s race with fourth in the 10-lap Superpole sprint encounter, before Rea ended the weekend on a high with another strong ride to third in race two, which was cut by four laps due to the scorching temperatures in Italy amid a continuing heatwave.

Turkey’s Toprak Razgatlioglu doubled up yesterday, beating championship leader Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Ducati) in the Superpole race and capitalising on a rare crash by Bautista in the second race to claim a vital 25 points in the title race.

The Pata Yamaha rider is now 70 points behind reigning champion Bautista, who had been unbeaten this season in the feature races until his error yesterday, when he went down at Turn 3 while leading on the opening lap.

Ulsterman Rea remains fourth in the championship but has now closed the deficit to Italy’s Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha) in third to seven points.

The 36-year-old, who also finished on the podium twice in third place at Donington Park earlier this month, said: “There was a point in race two when I thought maybe we could fight a little bit more, to be honest.

“We knew most of the competitors would be on the SCX. When I was there after a few laps I thought, ‘maybe I have hit the jackpot with this tyre? Maybe this could be for me?’

“But at around three-quarters of race distance I really struggled with the front of the bike and also changing direction.

“In the first part of corner exits, I was just pushing the tyre too much, especially through turns two and three,” Rea added.

“The riders ahead were accelerating off the corners a little bit better. But I am happy – happy with our points haul and this was probably our best weekend of the season, with two podiums in the long races.”

Rea is now hoping to build on his run of four podiums in six races when Most in the Czech Republic hosts round eight from July 28-30 before the six-week summer break.

“Hopefully we can keep this momentum on the podium going until Most and go into the summer break in a good way,” Rea said.

“It’s new territory being happy for a podium but I gave everything I could.

“The Superpole Race seemed like our best chance to do a good job. But starting from seventh was not the best way to give yourself the best opportunity.”

Razgatlioglu denied Bautista his second win of the weekend after hitting the front on the penultimate lap of the Superpole race and holding on by 0.244s, with Locatelli claiming third ahead of Rea.

After Bautista’s mishap in race two, Razgatlioglu and Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Ducati) engaged in a thrilling fight for victory, with former champion Razgatlioglu eventually pulling clear with three laps to go.

The 26-year-old won by just under two seconds at the finish with Rea safe in third ahead of Locatelli.

On Saturday, Bautista equalled the record for the most WSBK victories in a season as he clinched his 17th success to match American Doug Polen (1992) and Rea (2018 and 2019).

However, the ex-MotoGP rider now looks certain to surpass that mark by quite some distance before the season is over.