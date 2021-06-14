Rea admits work to be done as championship lead cut after hat-trick of third place finishes in Misano

It was all the threes for Jonathan Rea as he scored a hat-trick of third place finishes during the third round of the World Superbike Championship at Misano.

It means his championship lead has been reduced to 10 points as he chases his seventh title in succession.

The Ballyclare rider survived a massive front-end slide and near crash on lap ten of race one on Saturday as he and Michael Rinaldi battled at the front.

“That’s as close to crashing as I’ve ever come without actually crashing!,” he said afterwardss.

“I would like to say I was learning from Marc Marquez, but in reality, it was luck. I was off the bike, balancing on my boot and my right knee.

“Then it decided to right itself and picked itself up. Not something I practiced or rehearsed, but it came back and then I was headed for the gravel, so I grabbed the brake and almost stopped to stay out of it.”

Local hero Rinaldi went on to win his first WSBK race on the factory Ducati three and a half seconds ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu on the Pata Yamaha with Rea’s recovery taking him to third position, his 150th podium since joining Kawasaki in 2015.

Eugene Laverty did not start the opening race after suffering a massive crash from his RC Squadra Corse BMW in final free practice on Saturday morning and being declared unfit having suffered neck strain and heavy bruising.

Yesterday Rinaldi made it two WSBK race wins from two races in the ten-lap Superpole race in which he had to pass Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu before crossing the finish line with a half-second margin of victory over the Turkish rider and Rea in blazing sunshine. In a repeat of the top five in race one Scott Redding was fourth and Rea’s Kawasaki team-mate Alex Lowes in fifth.

Laverty was declared fit by the medical team on Sunday morning and finished a creditable 13th.

The final 21-lap Superbike race saw a battle royal in the early stages as Rea, Razgatlioglu and Rinaldi, but when the young Turkish rider hit the front, he managed his lead superbly to fend off Rinaldi by 1.2 secs to take his first win of 2021 and eat into Rea’s championship lead.

Rea managed to stay with Rinaldi, but in the end he settled for third, 1.7 secs behind his rival with Redding some six seconds behind the Kawasaki in fourth

Rea: “I was a bit disappointed in that race as I felt Michael was getting under my feet a little bit, but I couldn’t match his acceleration on parts of the circuit.

“This weekend I just didn’t bond with the bike as usual and I look forward to sitting down with the team to analyse the data and get ready for the next round at Donington Park, the first weekend of July. The best thing about this weekend in Italy was 11,000 fans allowed back.”

Eugene McManus finished 22nd and 20th in the two Supersport races while younger brother James finished 31st in race one of the Supersport 300cc class and then remounted after a first lap crash to finish 25th in race two.