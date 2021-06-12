Rea believes he is still in with a shot of race glory despite suffering practice woes at Misano

Looking up: Jonathan Rea will hope to improve on fourth position after practice

Northern Ireland’s record-breaking six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea finished in fourth position at the end of free practice at Misano yesterday ahead of the third round of the campaign.

It was Italian factory Ducati rider Michael Rinaldi, born just a few miles from the circuit, who set the pace, almost three tenths of a second ahead of Kawasaki man Alex Lowes.

Toprak Razgatlioglu was third, having set an identical time to fourth-placed Rea at one minute, 34.848 seconds.

Rinaldi’s fastest lap of 1m 34.334s was well inside the six-year-old lap record of Rea, although because it was set in practice it is not officially a new record.

Rea lost some track time in his pit box during session one as the Kawasaki Racing Team made adjustments, but the Templepatrick rider found almost a second between the two sessions.

Rea said of his bike issue in FP1: “It has been a tricky Friday. We had brake issues; in fact, strange circumstances, we had no back brake at all and the bike is just back from a service. Three or four years ago it wouldn’t have been an issue, but now I use it all the time in the corner where it acts like my balancer, a stabiliser if you like.

"We had to switch the system from bike two. That cleared everything, so in the afternoon I put in a lot of laps on a Pirelli rear tyre. However, aside from losing most of session one, I’m confident we are in the ballpark for the races. We’re maybe not super-fast over one-lap pace, but the rhythm was not too bad. We’ll just maximise what we have and make inroads tomorrow.”

Scott Redding, on the second factory Ducati, missed a chunk of time in FP1 following a technical issue, while he was also hit with a suspension for the first 20 minutes of FP2 for not immediately stopping with smoke coming out of his Panigale V4R.

He did jump from 12th in session one to finish the day sixth overall, 0.153s behind American Garrett Gerloff, who himself has to start today’s first race from the pit lane after an indiscretion at the last round in Estoril.

The best of the BMW riders was Tom Sykes, who was down in 14th at the end of FP1 but bounced back in FP2 to end the day in eighth position overall.

The other three BMW machines, in the hands of Michael van der Mark, Eugene Laverty and Jonas Folger, were 14th, 15th and 16th with just 0.179s separating the trio.

James McManus from Randalstown found almost a second between both Supersport 300 practice sessions on his first visit to the Adriatic Coast circuit. Riding the Team #109 Kawasaki, he ended the day 38th in the 43-rider field ahead of today’s qualifying and first race.

Elder brother Eugene is also at Misano for the first time and in Supersport free practice he finished 32nd deputising for the injured Danny Webb on the WRP Wepol Racing R6 Yamaha.