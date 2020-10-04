Rea forced to wait for sixth successive World Superbike crown after fourth placed finish in Magny-Cours

Jonathan Rea's wait for a sixth successive World Superbike title will go to the final race weekend at Estoril in two weeks' time after the Larne man finished fourth in race three at Magny-Cours.

Rea needed a podium finish in the final race to secure the crown in France for the fourth year running after winning the Superpole race earlier in the day, but struggled with the pace in the third race of the weekend.

Seemingly struggling with a set of new tyres, the 33-year-old was overtaken by nearest title rival Scott Redding, Loris Baz and Chaz Davies as the race progressed, eventually settling for one place too many to win the title.

Redding held on for the victory, holding off local man Baz, to cut Rea's lead in the championship standings to 59 points, which is enough to take the title to another week.

That will come in Estoril, Portugal in two weeks' time where there are 62 points up for grabs - 25 points go to the winner in the longer races, while the winner of the Superpole race gets 12 points.

Despite the championship going to one more week, it is still overwhelmingly likely that Rea will complete his six-in-a-row quest as it would need him to finish outside the points in each of the three races in Estoril for Redding to overtake him.

However, given his competitive nature, not getting the job done in Magny-Cours will frustrate him, especially since he led in race three and has lifted the championship there in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Earlier in the day Rea had won the Superpole race - his 99th career World Superbikes victory in his 300th start - by 2.4 seconds from Alex Lowes, with Redding finishing fourth.

The 33-year-old had also won Saturday's first race, ahead of second-placed Baz, to move within touching distance of the title, however he will have to wait to get his hands on that coveted crown in Portugal.