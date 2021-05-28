Rea keen to build on his early title lead as World Superbikes make short trip to Estoril for round two

Five days after a successful opening round of the 2021 World Superbike Championship at Aragon in Spain, record-breaking six-time champion Jonathan Rea makes the short trip to Portugal for round two at the Estoril Circuit.

Kawasaki ace Rea recorded an historic 100th Superbike victory in the opening race at Aragon, made it 101 in the Superpole sprint race and ended with a second-place finish to build a 12-point lead over team-mate Alex Lowes.

It was at Estoril last season that the Ulsterman clinched his sixth successive title right at the end of what was a tense and challenging affair, but like last weekend it will be a case of pushing for wins and podiums where possible for the Templepatrick rider.

Ahead of today’s opening free practice sessions, Rea said: “I really enjoyed Estoril last season and I have happy memories of winning the championship there. But to be honest from a track point of view I was quite average (a fourth, fifth plus a crash and remount to finish 14th) in the three races.

Read more Jonathan Rea has no hard feelings as crash robs him of treble on opening World Superbike weekend

"I had got off to a bad start in FP1, so I always felt as if I was playing catch-up. So, we will bring a fresh mindset and with the new Ninja ZX-1000RR I am feeling relaxed and comfortable. I am optimistic for this weekend because we have worked on some of the weaker aspects and characteristics that Estoril has and I believe the benefits of that will show through when we start FP1 on Friday.”

Fellow Ulsterman Eugene Laverty had a difficult Aragon weekend on his debut for the RC Squadra Corse BMW team, retiring in race one when the bike just stopped on him, finishing 16th in the short Superpole race and then 17th in the final race having opted for a wet front tyre when everybody else was on slicks or intermediates.

Laverty said: “It was really disappointing, but we move on to Estoril and I’m looking forward to it. Aragon and Estoril were two tough tracks for the BMW last year, so we have a big challenge ahead of us. Any progress we made at Aragon we need to transfer into results in Estoril and put a few points on the board.”

Supersport 300 competitors are also in Estoril and James McManus will be looking to build on the confidence gained with two finishes in Aragon.