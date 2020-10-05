Rea must wait a little longer for latest glory day in World Superbike Championship

The champagne is on ice for Jonathan Rea as a fourth-place finish in the final race of three at Magny-Cours in France over the weekend was not enough to clinch an historic sixth successive World Superbike Championship.

The series now moves to Estoril in Portugal in a fortnight's time, when Rea requires just three points from three races to claim the crown.

The very wet weekend started well for Rea, winning the opening 21-lap race on Saturday and then the 10-lap Superpole event - his 99th WSBK victory - yesterday morning to put that sixth championship within reach.

However, in the final 21-lap race, he was in rear tyre trouble early on as rival Scott Redding powered past on his way to taking the victory, while Kawasaki-mounted Rea dropped behind Loris Baz and then Chas Davies to finish off the podium to keep Redding's championship hopes alive - just.

Rea said: "Having started 300 World Superbike races makes me feel old, but it was a nice Superpole race and Alex (Lowes) kept me honest. In race two, we were struggling with traction in the exit from corners. I was struggling too much exiting Turn 5 with the tyre spinning too much. I was riding to the limit, but unfortunately not to the podium place that was the target."

No superlatives are good enough to describe just what Rea has achieved in his career since the 33-year old from Templepatrick joined the Kawasaki Racing Team in the winter of 2014, now on the brink of a sixth world championship, breaking record after record along the way to becoming the greatest World Superbike rider since the series began in 1988.

Jonathan, crew chief Pere Riba and the Kawasaki family have been resilient, dedicated, thorough and consistent in their preparation, leaving no stone unturned in their quest for race wins, which of course led to championship success.

There is another trait to Rea that endears him to his legion of fans worldwide - he is a gentleman, a world champion who appreciates the sacrifices made by his parents in those early days of his career and he never forgets his roots.

He is also a family man at the end of the day, with wife Tatia and their two boys, Tyler and Jake, 100% behind Jonathan's career.

His late grandfather, John, once told a young Rea that he would be a world champion one day. Unfortunately, John did not live long enough to see his prediction come true, not only once but now within touching distance of his sixth - one more than his hero Joey Dunlop, who was sponsored by John.

It hasn't all been plain sailing, especially in the last two seasons, as Ducati made a very determined effort to usurp Rea and Kawasaki's stranglehold on the championship with the new all-singing, all-dancing Panigale V4 piloted by ex-Grand Prix riders Alvaro Bautista and Scott Redding, who is also a British Superbike champion. So, against all the odds, Rea has maintained his title momentum, which was nurtured from a very early age to the pinnacle of his sport.

It all began for Rea in Youth Motocross when he rode a 50cc Automatic Millar Yamaha at Desertmartin with his nervous father Johnny, himself a TT winner, in the role of team manager. He was British Junior Youth Champion in 1997 as he moved through the MX ranks.

He was reluctant to move to tarmac and I remember at a MCUI training day at Nutts Corner, ex-British 250cc champion Woolsey Coulter noted that Jonathan should get away from his MX style on his bike if he wanted to be a good tarmac rider!

He became a member of the Red Bull Rookies scholarship for 2003 on 125cc Hondas alongside team mate Eugene Laverty under the wing of Linda Pelham and it was tough, racing and living away from home - he never raced here on tarmac until 2003, winning both 125cc races at the Sunflower meeting.

He was fast-tracked through the ranks by Honda into British Supersport and then into British Superbikes by 2006, scoring his first BSB win at Mondello Park and returning to Bishopscourt to lift the prestigious Sunflower Trophy

He went to World Supersport with Ten Kate Honda, his first win coming at Brno in the Czech Republic, before switching to World Superbikes for the final round of 2008, his first win in the premier class coming at Misano in 2009.

After spending his entire career riding for Honda, he made a surprise move to Kawasaki for 2015 as Tom Sykes' team-mate. Rea dominated the season and won his first Superbike World Championship following 14-race wins - the rest is history.

• It was a bittersweet weekend for Toome's Eugene Laverty and BMW after he secured a brilliant pole position for race one with team mate Tom Sykes in second place on the grid.

Unfortunately, a wayward Garrett Gerloff took out Sykes at Turn 1 and his bike tagged Laverty, putting both the BMWs out within 200 yards of the start.