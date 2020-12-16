Rea named BBC NI Sports Personality of the Year despite main award snub

BBC Sport Northern Ireland have honoured six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea by naming him their Sports Personality of the Year for 2020 — despite the fact that he was controversially snubbed for the main award shortlist.

The Ballyclare rider capped off another sensational season by winning his sixth straight World Superbike title, rewriting the history books yet again.

Despite seeing the season heavily impacted by Covid-19, the 33-year-old Rea was just as good as ever on his Kawasaki, romping home to the title by 55 points over rival Scott Redding.

And yet despite that, to the amazement of most sports fans in Northern Ireland, Rea was left off the shortlist for the UK-wide SPOTY award, but he has been rewarded by BBC Sport NI for his exploits instead.

This is the third time Rea has won the award — including last year — joining Rory McIlroy as the only other person to do so.

“It’s a huge honour to win BBC Sport NI’s Sports Personality of the Year award. In what’s been a tough year for sport it’s a blessing that we managed to get our Championship completed, and to bring another World Championship back to Northern Ireland makes me very proud,” said Rea.

“I’ve missed all the travelling support this season and I’m excited to get the fans back trackside again as soon as possible.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone in Northern Ireland for their continued support and to thank BBC Sport NI for this award. I would also like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a healthy New Year.”

Lady Mary Peters, who was on the judging panel, commented: “While it has been a difficult year for all of us, our sportsmen and women have continued to excel on the world stage.

“There have been so many inspirational performances over the last 12 months, however the judging panel felt that Jonathan Rea once again deserved the 2020 award after another remarkable season. He is a fantastic ambassador for Northern Ireland who continues to rewrite the history books.”

Neil Brittain, executive editor of BBC Sport NI, added: “To win six World Superbike Championships in a row is a remarkable sporting achievement and that, combined with the impact that Jonathan Rea has made this year, makes him a well-deserved winner of this award.

“He is a fantastic ambassador for Northern Ireland and, in what has been such a challenging year for everyone, he has inspired and lifted people across the country with his unprecedented success.”

The runner-up was middle distance ace Ciara Mageean, who had her most successful season to date in becoming the first Irish woman to break the two-minute barrier in the 800m, while breaking several other records.

The panel also decided to recognise the achievements of three other stars by placing them in a ‘highly commended’ category — Northern Ireland football internationals Stuart Dallas and Rachel Furness and Cavan GAA goalkeeper Thomas Galligan.