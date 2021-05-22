Rea picks up 100th World Superbike victory as he begins title defence in perfect fashion in Aragon

Green machine: Jonathan Rea on his new 2021 Kawasaki, ready for action at Aragon. Credit: Graeme Brown/Geebee Images

Jonathan Rea began his World Superbike title defence by picking up his 100th victory in the series by winning the opening race of the season at MotorLand Aragon in Spain.

The Kawasaki rider claimed pole in the morning Superpole session and led the race from start to finish, jumping out to a quick start and triumphing by just over four seconds from team-mate Alex Lowes.

The 34-year-old is the first rider to claim all of his wins in one class in the World Superbikes and he becomes only the third rider, alongside Giacomo Agostini and Valentino Rossi, to reach a century of victories.

Rea had broken the track record in qualifying, put him at the front of the grid for the race, and it was an advantage he never gave up as he began his bid for a seventh straight crown in perfect fashion.

Indeed, the real battle was for second, where Lowes was able to just about hold off Yamaha's Toprak Razgatlioglu to make it a Kawasaki one-two in the opener.

Scott Redding, who finished runner-up to Rea last season in the championship standings, finished fourth, with Ducati team-mate Chaz Davies in fifth, while Tom Sykes was sixth on his BMW.

The Championship continues in Aragon on Sunday with the Superpole Race at 10am UK time, with Race 2 following at 1pm UK time.