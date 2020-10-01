Rea setting his sights on more title delight in France as historic six-in-a-row bid nears its conclusion

In waiting: Jonathan Rea rides to success in Catalunya and is now thinking about getting his hands on the title once again

Jonathan Rea goes into the penultimate round of the World Superbike Championship at Magny-Cours this weekend knowing he could wrap up a remarkable sixth consecutive title.

The record-breaking Ulsterman needs to be at least 63 points clear of nearest challenger Scott Redding come Sunday evening to start celebrating once again. He is currently 51 points ahead of his Ducati rival.

And the 33-year-old will have three races over the course of the weekend to take his Kawasaki Ninja ZX10-RR into an unassailable lead and get his hands on a sixth title.

Should he not manage to do so, all will not be lost as there is one remaining round - at Estoril in Portugal - in mid-October to wrap up the series.

The omens look good for Rea as, of his five world titles to date, he has clinched three of them at Magny-Cours and has won six out of his record 97 World Superbike victories at the French circuit.

Rea said: "Magny-Cours is a circuit I have a lot of special memories of from my recent past.

"The track has been resurfaced, so we need to pay special attention to that on the opening day.

"We will face cooler weather conditions than we have had for most of this year's Championship, based mainly in Andalucia, and there is also the usual possibility that it could be wet in France. However, we will just see what comes and take that all in our stride.

"The circuit is different to what we have been riding on this season so far.

"It is more stop and go with a lot of hard acceleration and fast changes of direction.

"We have been strong here in the past, so we just need to understand our base set-up and manipulate that as the circuit requests.

"I have been feeling good on the bike this season and I am excited to get stuck in while keeping one eye on the weather forecast.

"The target, as always, is to win races and go step by step."

This will be another big test for Rea in a year that has seen seven different race winners to date.

Chaz Davies (Ducati) won last time out in Catalunya, where Michael van der Mark (Yamaha) won the Superpole race after Rea had won the opener.

Former BSB champion Redding has been struggling to make his tyres last over race distances, which has cost him valuable Championship points in his challenge to wrestle the No.1 spot from Rea.

BMW Motorrad, meanwhile, have been progressing slowly with Tom Sykes and Eugene Laverty taking fifth and seventh positions respectively following strong performances in the final race at Catalunya, representing the best result for the team this season for both riders.

Ahead of this weekend, Ulsterman Laverty commented: "First of all it's great to have the fans back trackside this weekend. Phillip Island was a long time ago when we last had fans.

"We are expecting some wet weather at Magny-Cours and I have only ridden the BMW S1000RR in wet conditions during Catalunya practice and my impressions were good.

"Rain or shine, though, my aim is to continue our forward progress of recent rounds towards the top five." Elsewhere, Eunan McGlinchey continues his World Supersport 300 adventure at Magny-Cours.

He has come agonisingly close to qualifying for the main races where hundredths of a second and a bit of luck can be the difference in being in or out, all on circuits that he has never seen before.

• With a 14-day quarantine period in operation, the prospects of the 54th Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix - which is scheduled to take place over the weekend of November 19-22 - are beginning to look increasingly slim as riders and teams cannot commit to being in the Far East for that length of time.