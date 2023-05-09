Record-holder Michael Dunlop makes his mark to edge out Alastair Seeley for provisional pole at North West 200

Michael Dunlop made an instant impression on his new Hawk Racing Honda to top the Superbike qualifying times yesterday at the fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200.

The Ballymoney rider, a two-time Superbike winner and outright lap record holder at the event, wasted no time in making his mark on the 1000cc Fireblade to secure provisional pole in a time of 4m 22.658s (122.943mph).

Dunlop edged out record 27-time winner Alastair Seeley, who also made a strong start on the Milwaukee BMW, by 1.929s.

Seeley blasted through the speed trap on the fast run to Coleraine at 207.2mph on the M1000RR machine.

Fermanagh’s Lee Johnston was third quickest on his new Ashcourt Racing Honda (120.095mph) ahead of England’s Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW), who holds the outright lap record at 124.799mph.

John McGuinness (Honda Racing UK) and Dean Harrison on the DAO Kawasaki completed the top six as light rain began to fall.

Pre-race favourite Glenn Irwin was eighth on the BeerMonster Ducati behind Davey Todd (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda) after struggling with handling issues.

Irwin was eight seconds down on Dunlop’s time with a lap of 119.125mph.

Seeley recorded the fastest overall lap on the opening day at 123.361mph in the later Superstock session on his SYNETIQ BMW.

The Carrickfergus man was 1.960s ahead of Dunlop (MD Racing Honda), who clocked 122.44mph, with Hickman third, three seconds down on Seeley once the roads became fully dry again after rain at the start of the session.

Superstock lap record holder Todd was fourth fastest ahead of Johnston.

After a lengthy delay caused by an oil spill due to an engine blow-up on the newcomers’ laps in the morning, Seeley set the pace in the Supersport category on his new Powertoolmate Ducati V2.

A 13-time winner in the class, the 43-year-old was four tenths ahead of Nottingham’s Richard Cooper on the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha after lapping at 116.751mph in the bright sunshine.

Cooper’s team-mate, Dean Harrison, was third, 1.5s off Seeley’s time, with Dunlop next on his MD Racing Yamaha ahead of Hickman (Trooper Beer Triumph).

Cooper threw down the gauntlet in Supertwin qualifying on the KMR Kawasaki.

The 40-year-old was 3.4s clear of three-time winner Jeremy McWilliams (Bayview Hotel Paton), with Magherafelt’s Paul Jordan around four seconds further back in third on the PreZ Yamaha.

Final qualifying takes place tomorrow, with roads closed from 9.15am to 3.15pm ahead of the first Supersport, Superstock and Supertwin races (roads closed 5pm to 9pm).