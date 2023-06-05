Red-hot Michael Dunlop taking it one race at a time in flying shot at Isle of Man TT history

Motorcycling

Michael Dunlop sits only three victories off the all-time TT record for race wins that was set by his legendary uncle Joey Dunlop

Michael Dunlop will seek to maintain his unbeaten start at the Isle of Man TT today

Form man Michael Dunlop will be aiming to maintain his unbeaten start to the Isle of Man TT as he gears up for two more races today.

The Ballymoney rider drew level on 23 victories with John McGuinness following his imperious triumph in the RST Superbike race on Sunday – his first in the class since 2018.

Dunlop, who also won the Supersport opener on Saturday, can complete a treble if he comes out on top in the first RL360 Superstock race this morning (11:45am), which is followed by the opening Carole Nash Supertwin race in the afternoon (2pm), both over three laps.

The 34-year-old is only three wins behind his uncle Joey, whose record of 26 successes has stood since he won three races at the 2000 TT.

Dunlop is merely taking it one race at a time, although he beamed that it was an “honour” to join England’s McGuinness as the joint-second-most successful TT rider in history after his latest win on Sunday.

“I’ve raced against the prime,” he said. “John beat us, Dean (Harrison) – they’ve all been hard chargers. John’s a great ambassador for the sport and I don’t think of records or anything, but to be alongside somebody like John is an honour, really.”

Dunlop will be hoping he can claim his first Superstock TT victory since 2014 on his MD Racing Honda.

He lapped at 132.728mph from a standing start to put down a marker, however Peter Hickman recorded the quickest qualifying lap at 133.284mph on his second flying lap on Thursday.

Hickman will be particularly fired up to hit back after losing out to Dunlop in the Superbike opener and is chasing a fourth successive victory in the Superstock class after wins in 2018, 2019 and again last June, all on BMW machinery.

He faced a number of issues on the Monster Energy by FHO Racing BMW on Sunday but set a new Superbike TT lap record on the final lap at 135.445mph, securing the runner-up spot ahead of Dean Harrison.

“The race felt super long and felt like it went on for four hours, let alone an hour and 40 (minutes),” Hickman admitted.

“By the end, I’d got into a bit of a rhythm… we ended up going pretty fast, and I managed to sneak past Dean which was nice, as when we started I didn’t think we’d reach the end, let alone be stood on the podium.

“It was a tough race, but sometimes that’s how it goes, and we’ll come back fighting.”

DAO Racing Kawasaki’s Harrison is another top contender in the Superstock class after setting a 132.7mph lap in qualifying, while Milenco by Padgett’s Honda ace Davey Todd – who was forced out of the Superbike race after running in fourth — will be aiming for the rostrum.

Todd clinched his first TT podium in the race in 2022, finishing second behind his team-mate, Manx rider Conor Cummins.

The Ramsey star missed the first Supersport and Superbike races through illness, but hopes to be well enough to race today.

Last year, the 37-year-old posted his fastest-ever TT lap at 133mph in the Superstock race on his way to the runner-up spot behind Hickman.

Other contenders include James Hillier (OMG Yamaha) and Jamie Coward (KTS Racing/Steadplan Honda), while Mike Browne from Cork is one to watch after setting the fastest lap by a rider from the Republic of Ireland at over 129mph on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW in qualifying.

Meanwhile, Dunlop is a red-hot favourite for victory in the afternoon Supertwin race on his MD Racing Paton after pulverising his lap record in qualifying.

He lapped at 123.474mph on Friday, which was 21 seconds faster than Coward on the KTS Racing Kawasaki.

Paul Jordan, a podium finisher in third last year, will be targeting another top-three push, while Browne is a dark horse on the Burrows/RK Racing Paton following a 119.52mph lap in practice.