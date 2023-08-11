‘Refreshed’ Glenn Irwin keeping an open mind ahead of difficult test at Thruxton

Glenn Irwin is keeping an ‘open mind’ in terms of his expectations this weekend at Thruxton, which has proved a challenging venue for Ducati in the past.

The Hampshire track is the fastest on the British Superbike calendar and hosts round seven of the championship, with Carrickfergus man Irwin trailing his BeerMonster Ducati team-mate Tommy Bridewell by 34.5 points at the top of the standings.

On Friday, he was eighth fastest on the combined free practice times, half-a-second down on pacesetter Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) and 0.019s ahead of Bridewell in ninth.

Irwin is feeling refreshed after a family holiday, but the 33-year-old says he is mindful that it could be a taxing weekend.

“Thruxton is always a brilliant round and unique as we don’t get to test there, so it’s great to go somewhere you don’t get to ride at too often,” he said.

“We know the opposition will be strong, so I intend approaching the weekend with an open mind, but we arrive in good shape and with some good results recently.

“I am looking forward to getting back on the bike at Thruxton, especially after two weekends off, and I’ve had an enjoyable holiday and been working hard on training, so I’m feeling refreshed ahead of this weekend. With Thruxton it is very much like Silverstone with the mindset going into it. It has been tough for the Ducati in recent years so we go into this weekend with an open mind that it could be a difficult weekend.”

Irwin’s last BSB victories were achieved at Knockhill in Scotland in June, when he clinched a double and slid out while leading race two.

Since then, team-mate Bridewell has been in the ascendancy, securing a career-first treble at Snetterton and winning twice at Brands Hatch in Kent last month.

Irwin will be keen to prevent Bridewell extending his advantage further this weekend, but he feels plenty of other riders could be in the mix.

“I expect Yamaha to be really strong as always, we know ‘Hicky’ [Peter Hickman] has shown good form, as has Josh [Brookes] in the past, so there will be a lot of riders in the mix,” Irwin said. “The Honda was competitive there last year, so I expect Danny [Kent] to be up the front so I feel like it is one of those weekends where it could be any one of 10 riders winning.

“I guess as form has shown so far this year the Ducati has been competitive everywhere, but we go into the weekend with an open mind as it could be one of the tougher rounds.”

Honda Racing UK’s Andrew Irwin misses out again as he continues to fight his way back from injury.

In the National Superstock 1000 class, Alastair Seeley was fifth on Friday in free practice. Seeley will be in action in race one on Saturday at 2.45pm.

The BSB Sprint race on Saturday (4.15pm) is scheduled over 14 laps, with Sunday’s 20-lap BSB races at 1.30pm and 4.30pm.