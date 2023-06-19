Resilient Glenn Irwin puts Knockhill crash behind him to claim British Superbike double success

Glenn Irwin shows off his prize after winning at Knockhill

Glenn Irwin put a race two crash behind him to secure a battling British Superbike weekend double at Knockhill in Scotland.

The Ulster rider won Saturday’s Sprint race to move to the top of the championship, but Irwin was left to rue a mistake in the second race when he slid off at the hairpin while leading on the BeerMonster Ducati.

Irwin’s unforced error allowed OMG Yamaha’s Kyle Ryde to snatch a fortuitous victory by 0.9s from Irwin’s team-mate Tommy Bridewell.

However, the Carrickfergus man bounced back in style to win race three, ending the weekend on a high.

Irwin, who started from the second row, picked off Christian Iddon (Oxford Products Ducati) and Ryde before biding his time behind race leader Bridewell, eventually making a race-winning pass into turn one.

He won by 0.8s from Bridewell, who was 2.2s ahead of Ryan Vickers (OMG Yamaha).

Ryde finished fourth while Iddon dropped to ninth after running on at the hairpin.

Alistair Seeley took victory in the National Superstock 1000

“I really enjoyed the race,” said Irwin.

“When Tommy got ahead of Christian I knew we had to move forward with him.

“When I got to Tommy, he was good in some areas, but I was stronger everywhere.

“He improved his braking into the hairpin which is something he had struggled with, so I was never going to try to pass him there, especially after my little whoopsie-do earlier.”

Bridewell leads the title race by four points from Ryde, with Irwin 11 points further back in third.

In the National Superstock 1000 race, Alastair Seeley (SYNETIQ BMW) from Carrickfergus claimed the final podium place in third behind championship leader Dan Linfoot and Donegal’s Richard Kerr (AMD Honda).

Seeley said: “I’m very happy and our expectations were just to try and salvage some good points this weekend and do the best we could, but a podium has blown our expectations out of the water.

“We used the speed of the M1000RR on the straights and got a pass on Richard (Kerr), but he squeezed me into turn one. I settled down and he got away, but I sort of caught him back.

“I saw a gap and thought if we could get a podium out of Knockhill it would be good for us, so I rolled off and cruised on the last couple of laps.

“Now we can move on to bigger tracks with longer straights and use the plus side of the bike, so Snetterton is in a couple of weeks’ time.”

Seeley, fifth in Saturday’s first race, is fifth in the standings after five rounds, 56 points behind Linfoot.

Eglinton’s David Allingham was 12th (SMS Honda) with Simon Reid in 16th on the Jackson Racing Honda.

Randalstown’s Eugene McManus (Completely Motorbikes Triumph) was fifth in yesterday’s British Supersport race, which was won by Donegal’s Rhys Irwin.

In the National Junior Superstock race, Dungannon’s Cameron Dawson finished fourth on the MSS Kawasaki.

Round five of the championship takes place at Snetterton in Norfolk from July 7-9.

Meanwhile, Spain’s Jorge Martin sealed a MotoGP double at the Sachsenring, fending off a late charge from reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia.

Pramac Ducati rider Martin, who also beat Italian Bagnaia (Lenovo Ducati) in Saturday’s Sprint race, has now closed the gap on the reigning champion at the top to 16 points after seven rounds.

Frenchman Johann Zarco (Pramac Ducati) finished in third place, but there was drama before the race when Honda’s Marc Marquez withdrew.

The 30-year-old fractured a finger in the morning warm-up session and was passed fit to race at that time, but Marquez said he was ‘not ready’ and he is now targeting a return to action this weekend at Assen in the Netherlands.