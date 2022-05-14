Richard Cooper disqualified from North West 200 Supertwins races after modification found to have breached rules

Richard Cooper (47) battles for the lead with Pierre-Yves Bian (199) in the opening Supertwins race at the North West 200 (Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press)

Richard Cooper has been disqualified from the two Supertwins races and had his wins removed from him after an illegal modification to his machine.

The Englishman was informed before the second of the two races in the class on Saturday afternoon that a protest had been lodged by another team against his machine.

It is believed the complaint arose from the way a bearing had been attached to the frame of his JMC Roofing Kawasaki and initially he was not permitted to compete in the second race due to the protest.

Team chief Ryan Farquhar contested the decision, which allowed Cooper to race, and he would go on to secure the victory just over 11 seconds ahead of Joe Loughlin, his second of the day after winning the first race by 8.413 seconds over Pierre-Yves Bian.

However, a stewards’ investigation has led to the determination that the modification was in breach of the rules and therefore the Englishman has been disqualified from the races and had the wins stripped from him.

Instead, Bian (VAS Engine Racing Paton) is now the winner of the first Supertwins race, with Loughlin (ILR/Coverdale Paton) deemed the winner of race two.

It’s a bitter blow for Cooper, who had an excellent weekend as he not only won the two Supertwins races but also picked up two podiums in the Superbike class, the results of which are unaffected.

At the time, team chief Farquhar spoke out strongly against the protest and insisted his team gained no advantage due to the modification, describing the complaint as “sour grapes”.

"It's a load of b******s, really,” the outspoken Farquhar told BBC Sport Northern Ireland after the second Supertwins race had been completed.

"They told us we were disqualified but I fought my corner to get Richard on the grid. We put an appeal in and that's where we're at. I don't know (what the situation is).

"The bike has been through scrutiny all week and it's visible to be seen what the bearing is being hold on with. There's no performance gained with it whatsoever.

"If they disqualify us, it's sour grapes. I'm well used to it, it seems like wherever I go it's discrimination against me."