Richard Cooper eyes North West 200 podium spot on Yamaha Supersport

Nottingham’s Richard Cooper has given a big thumbs-up to the Yamaha Supersport machine he will ride for Northern Ireland team BPE/Russell Racing at next week’s fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200.

The 40-year-old won on the machine at the Sunflower Trophy meeting last October, claiming a double, and was the runner-up in both British Supersport races at Oulton Park last weekend.

Cooper only made his debut at the North West in 2019 but created an immediate impression, sealing an exceptional second place in the Superstock class.

He also achieved three podium finishes 12 months ago, including third and second in the Superbike events respectively and third in the opening Superstock race on the Buildbase Suzuki.

Cooper, who leads the BMW F900R Cup series after two rounds, was also first over the line in both Supertwin races on the J McC Roofing/KMR Kawasaki, but he was disqualified from the results on a technical infringement.

“The North West 200 is an established part of my season now,” Cooper said.

“I have been there twice, been successful both times and gained a lot of experience in all weather conditions.

“I definitely think I can challenge for the podium on the 600. I rode the R6 at Oulton Park to get myself dialled into the bike for the North West and it was amazing.

“We topped the speed trap at Oulton so I am looking forward to stretching its legs at the North West where top speed is very important.”

Cooper won’t compete in the Superstock or Superbike classes this year, but he will return for another bite at the cherry in the Supertwin races on a Yamaha R7 prepared by 14-time NW200 winner Michael Rutter.

“Mervyn Whyte and I had been trying to sort a ride on a stocker BMW with the TAS Racing team but although people were keen to make it happen, it just hasn’t worked out,” he explained.

“I am disappointed, especially after the results I had on the big bikes last year, but it is what it is and I will just have to try to achieve the best results I can on the bikes I do have.”

On his Bathams-liveried Supertwin machine, Cooper added: “I just hope it is built and ready for the start of practice on Tuesday.

“It is a completely unknown quantity at the minute. Michael Rutter has done a fantastic job in getting the bike sorted.

“He came to my rescue this year and I am ready for the challenge, but I won’t know if it is fast enough or if it will hold together in the races until I get to the North West and ride it.

“But that will make it even more rewarding if I can do well on it.”