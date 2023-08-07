Richard Cooper hits stride to net delightful double at Classic event at Bishopscourt

Nottingham rider Richard Cooper was in flying form to take home a double at Bishopscourt

Richard Cooper was a cut above the opposition as he secured a double yesterday at Phillip McCallen’s GO Classic Bike Festival Ireland at Bishopscourt in Co Down.

The Nottingham rider, who is a former two-time British Superstock 1000 champion, was in terrific form for Northern Ireland team BPE by Russell Racing.

Riding a 600cc Yamaha, Cooper – who was celebrating a weekend hat-trick after also winning Saturday’s first Supersport race – came out on top yesterday by 3.2 seconds from Tobermore man Adam McLean (J McC Roofing Racing Yamaha).

Jason Lynn, also riding a J McC Roofing Racing Yamaha, finished third-place, three seconds further back.

Randalstown’s Christian Elkin was a long way back as he brought his Dynocentre NI Yamaha home in fourth in the 12-lap race.

Gary McCoy from Cookstown (Madbros Suzuki) and Donegal’s Caolan Irwin (R&R Racing Yamaha) rounded out the top six positions.

Cooper also won the second Invitation Superbike race on the 600cc Yamaha, which was rerun over a shortened six-lap distance around the 1.824-mile track.

The double North West 200 Supertwin winner crossed the line almost two seconds clear of Alan Kenny (TMR Yamaha R1), with Ulster Superbike Championship leader Lynn – victorious in Saturday’s opening race – third on the J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki.

One of the favourites, Republic of Ireland rider Derek Sheils, failed to finish on the Roadhouse Macau BMW.

Cooper, who teamed up with BPE by Russell Racing this season and finished on the rostrum twice in the Supersport races at the North West 200 in May, insisted he knew that his machine was a competitive package after riding it for the first time at the end of last campaign.

“I rode the BPE Yamaha for the first time at the final round of the British Championship at Brands Hatch, finishing second and third,” Cooper explained.

“Then I had two wins on the R6 at the Sunflower Trophy meeting, and I knew the bike was the business.”

Jonny Campbell finished fourth in yesterday’s Superbike encounter on the Magic Bullet Yamaha R1, followed by Dean Campbell (LDC Racing Suzuki).

England’s Michael Rutter was also a double-winner in the Classic Superbike races on the Bathams Suzuki, beating Jeremy McWilliams on Saturday and narrowly holding off Sheils (Kawasaki ZXR750) by just under half a second yesterday.

David Bell finished 14 seconds behind the duo in third-position on Graham Turnbull’s Yamaha YZFR 750.

In the GP250 race, Bobby Varey turned the tables on McCoy, who won on Saturday, to take the win by eight seconds on his Yamaha TZ250, with Elkin a close third (Tower Services Honda RS250).

Meanwhile, Aleix Espargaro won a nail-biting British Grand Prix after overtaking defending MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia on the final lap at Silverstone.

Spanish Aprilia rider Espargaro took his first win of this term over a frustrated Bagnaia who, having led the way since the second lap, arrived home in second.

Ducati’s Bagnaia, though, increased his Championship lead to 41 points after Marco Bezzecchi came a cropper. South Africa’s Brad Binder of KTM completed the podium line-up.

Six-time champion Marc Marquez crashed out after colliding with Ducati’s Enea Bastianini with five laps to go.