Richard Cooper produces another second half surge to make it a Supertwins double

Just like in the first Supertwins race, Richard Cooper dominated the second half of the second race to make his a North West 200 double at the Triangle.

The Englishman, who was disqualified after winning both races last year, made up for it by cruising to two easy wins this year to walk away with two pieces of silverware.

For the first two laps of the four-lap race, Cooper was happy to play third fiddle to Jeremy McWilliams and Adam McLean, who exchanged top spot repeatedly in an exciting race.

But once he turned on the afterburners, Cooper wasn’t going to be caught, pulling away headed down to University on lap three and never looking back, streaking away to a 4.846-second victory over McWilliams.

McLean secured third, with Paul Jordan and Stefano Bonetti rounding out the top-five.

"We all know what happened last year. For all of us involved, it's pretty cool to get it done this time. There's no substitute for that kind of performance between me and the bike,” said Cooper.

"Great week, happy to call it a week with that and go celebrate with my team."