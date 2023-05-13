Richard Cooper produces stunning lap record to claim Supertwins victory at North West 200

Richard Cooper on his way to victory in the Supertwins race at the North West 200 — © Pacemaker Press

Richard Cooper made up for his double disqualification at last year’s North West 200 with a superb victory in the opening Supertwins race on Saturday.

The Englishman set a new lap record on lap three to break away from a four-man battle for the lead and eventually cruised to a seven-second win to finish top of the podium.

A fantastic last-lap double overtake from Paul Jordan saw him take second place ahead of Adam McLean, with Jeremy McWilliams finishing in fourth after leading for long stretches.

"Nice to get going. We had a lot of stoppages which isn't ideal. Gave myself a little bit of time to get temperature into the tyres, we were held for a while. But I set my pace and once I got into my groove I really got going. Great way to start the day,” said Cooper.

"(Getting the pace going) was something I tried to do on Thursday but it didn't quite work, but today it did and now I can't wait for the Supersport race.

"I moved on (from last year) and accepted what happened. For Ryan, it was a bit more difficult, but I said to him the only way to get over that was to come back here and win again. This one's for him and his family and everyone in this paddock."

The race was run twice after the first time was halted due to a red flag after an incident on the coast road involving Michael Sweeney, who has been taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital as a precaution.

More to follow...