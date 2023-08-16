Rising Superbike star Davey Todd determined to make the most of his chance with TAS Racing

Davey Todd will compete in the final two rounds of the British Superbike Championship at Donington Park and Brands Hatch

Top road racing prospect Davey Todd ‘can’t wait to get started’ after signing with Northern Ireland team TAS Racing for 2024.

The 27-year-old, who won both Supersport races at the North West 200 in May, will ride Milwaukee-backed BMW M1000RR machinery in the Superbike and Superstock classes at the major road races next year.

Todd is making the switch from Honda machinery after riding full-time for Clive Padgett’s team for the past two seasons, clinching his maiden Isle of Man TT podium in the Superstock race in 2022 and setting his fastest ever lap around the Mountain Course this year at 132.982mph.

The reigning National Superstock 1000 champion will compete in the final two rounds of the British Superbike Championship at Donington Park and Brands Hatch.

Todd said: “This is a massive opportunity for me, and I really can’t wait to get started.

“Peter [Hickman] has shown how strong the BMW package is around the TT. Obviously, he’s the man to beat, but he was regularly hitting over 200mph through the speed trap and the bike was staying rock solid and stable, which is exactly what you need to get the best lap times around there.

“It’s great that we can get started before the end of this season as the switch from Honda is quite a big one to adjust to, and there’s also going to be some other really cool opportunities for me ahead of the TT, too, so it’s all a properly exciting time for me.

“The team has had a lot of success over the years on the roads and having spent some time with the boys already I know I have a top group of people around me, and an equally great package in the Milwaukee BMW M1000RR.”

The Moneymore-based TAS Racing team missed the TT this summer for the first time in 23 years after Ian Hutchinson was ruled out on medical grounds.

Yorkshireman Hutchinson suffered a stroke during pre-season training and his racing licence was revoked for 12 months in line with regulations.

Saltburn man Todd joins an illustrious list of riders who have raced for the Ulster team, including Ian Lougher, David Jefferies, Adrian Archibald, Bruce Anstey, Cameron Donald, Guy Martin, William Dunlop, Conor Cummins, Josh Brookes, Ian Hutchinson, and Michael Dunlop.