Road racing in Northern Ireland faces a huge challenge to survive after insurance hikes

Tandragee 100 Clerk of the Course Anne Forsythe said the insurance rise was 'untenable'

Former Clerk of the Course at the Armoy Road Races Bill Kennedy hopes some races will go ahead this year

Adam McLean took the win in the Supersport race from Mike Browne at the Cookstown Road Races last year

A huge question mark hangs over Northern Ireland motorcycling this year as spiralling insurance costs forced the sport’s governing body to announce the cancellation of most events in 2023.

The decision was taken during an emergency meeting of the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre) on Thursday night in Lisburn.

Motocross events are unaffected as the off-road discipline of the sport is governed by the Motorcycle Racing Association Ireland (MRA), who operate independently of the MCUI.

Insurance costs have soared this year, with the overall quote for road races, short circuits and trials amounting to £410,000 compared to £170,000 in 2022 — the largest proportion of which was required for public liability cover.

National road races were facing a bill of £53,280 — up from £16,850 — while £97,000 was being sought from the North West 200, whose insurance contribution last year was £30,800.

And although the organisers of the North West 200 yesterday announced they intend to explore every option available in an effort to run their race as planned in May, there is unprecedented uncertainty around the immediate future of Ulster motorcycling.

The Tandragee 100 in Co Armagh is definitely a non-starter after Clerk of the Course Anne Forsythe said the insurance rise was ‘untenable’.

“This decision is in part due to the untenable increase in premium quoted for insurance as a result of turbulence within the insurance industry,” she said.

“This was not just a significant increase but an increase of over three times the premium for 2022 and with the added pressure of a substantial excess figure, should a claim arise, that is again insurmountable.”

She added the logistical costs would also be up to 25 per cent higher than in 2022.

“In addition to the position regarding insurance, we have been unable to gain commitment for necessary resurfacing to be carried out, the potential costs for all of the logistics are likely to be up to 25 per cent higher than in 2022,” said Forsythe.

Yesterday, MCUI (UC) chairman John Dillon said that although all Ulster motorcycle events excluding the North West 200 were cancelled for now, board members were now looking at the possibility of a crowdfunding campaign to offset the overall cost of insurance.

“We cannot afford the premium hikes but nor can we afford to stop the events,” said Dillon, who is also the chairman of the Cookstown 100.

“Members of the MCUI (UC) board and I are now urgently pursuing a series of options and sources including the launch of a crowdfunding campaign.”

The motorcycling union said that clubs are prepared to cover some of the increase through additional sponsorship and increased entry fees, but predicts a shortfall of more than £200,000.

An insurance excess of £300,000 has also been introduced this year, leaving the body needing to raise up to £500,000.

Dillon added: “If racing doesn’t take place in 2023, not only will it be nearly impossible to bring it back in 2024, we will also lose the new riders coming through the ranks.

“There has been a groundswell of support from across all sections of the media and it is clear that we have the support of all race fans making the option of crowdfunding a real option to save our sport.

“Additionally, it will become increasingly difficult for the MCUI (UC) to provide licences and insurance cover for existing riders to compete overseas because of revenue losses.

“Motorcycle racing, especially road racing, is unique on the island of Ireland. It is part of our culture and heritage and we’ve been racing on roads for over 100 years,” he said.

“MCUI (UC) licence holders have always and continue to punch well above their weight and we are proud to have many world champions that come from Northern Ireland.

“These world champions, the likes of Joey Dunlop and more recently Jonathan Rea are ambassadors not only for our sport, but for Northern Ireland as well.”

Bill Kennedy, who stepped down as Clerk of the Course at the Armoy Road Races last year but remains involved in the organisational team, said he was also not giving up hope that some races would still take place.

“This is maybe a wake-up call for the powers that be to come in and help the clubs if we’re going to sustain road racing here,” said Kennedy.

“There is no question that road racing brings enough visitors to Northern Ireland and this is going to be a big shock and a big reduction in tourists coming here this year if races don’t go ahead.

“There’s a lot at stake and we’re looking at every option, but I don’t believe it’s over just yet and we will keep trying.”

In the Republic of Ireland, the situation appears even more bleak.

It is understood the governing body of motorcycle racing in the south — Motorcycling Ireland —has been unable to find an insurance company willing to provide a quote.

Yesterday afternoon, Mondello Park announced that it had cancelled all events planned at the Co Kildare circuit this year, including the popular Dunlop Masters Superbike Championship.

A statement said: “Due to the on-going insurance issues being encountered by Motorcycling Ireland (MCI), the governing body of Motorcycle Sport in Ireland, Mondello Park regret to announce that they will be unable to run any Motorcycle Racing events at the venue during 2023.

“The cancellation of the 2023 Dunlop Masters Championship is a major blow to Irish Motorcycle Racing, Mondello Park and the Masters Championship,” added the statement.

“The loss of racing is also a setback to all of the teams and competitors who have invested so much time, effort and money in preparing for the 2023 Masters, particularly as their levels of commitment to the series had grown so strongly following the enormous success of the 2022 season.”

Racing in Ireland only returned to a full calendar in 2022 after two years virtually wiped out in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It seemed a huge challenge for the sport to recover from those two decimated seasons, but this is the biggest crisis in the history of Irish motorcycling.