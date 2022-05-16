Ryan Farquhar hits out after Richard Cooper’s double win is expunged from North West records

North West 200

Fighting on: Ryan Farquhar has put in an appeal after disqualification. Credit: Stephen Davison

Furious team boss Ryan Farquhar has vowed to fight all the way after Richard Cooper’s double win at the North West 200 was wiped out by officials.

A technical infringement meant that Cooper, riding for Farquhar’s J McC Roofing team, was disqualified and the Supertwins victories awarded to other riders.

“I’ve put an appeal in against the decision, although I’m not even sure if I am actually able to launch an appeal,” said a bemused Farquhar. “But Richard is able to appeal against the decision and has seven days to do so, and he absolutely intends to do that. I’m going to pursue this all the way.

“If there was a performance gain, then you could absolutely understand a protest, but what I have done is within the rules — there is no performance gain whatsoever.”

Meanwhile, a tyre chief has said that safety issues that resulted in a decimated grid for the feature Superbike race was an isolated occurrence due to a “bad batch” of Dunlop rubber.

Leading riders had to withdraw from the day’s finale, sparking fears that their Isle of Man TT plans would be thrown into disarray.

Dunlop Tyres’ Pat Walsh said: “We believe it was a bad batch of tyres and the problem just happened to affect the Superbike rear slick compound that the top riders were using. We have rectified the problem and a new batch of tyres are being made.

"I’ve spoken to the team managers and riders individually and they have no issue going forward to the TT.”