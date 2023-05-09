Ryan Farquhar insists he's only back at the North West 200 to help Richard Cooper out

Ryan Farquhar and Richard Cooper with the KMR Kawasaki he will race in the Supertwin races at the 2023 fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200

Ryan Farquhar and Richard Cooper have reunited in a bid to win the Supertwin races at the fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200, where practice gets under way this morning.

Nottingham rider Cooper took the chequered flag in both races last year and set a new lap record for the class on a Kawasaki built by Dungannon man Farquhar for Banbridge team J McC Roofing Racing.

However, there was controversy after Cooper — a double British Superstock 1000 champion — was disqualified from the results due to a technical infringement, with the organisers citing a ‘modification to the machine’s frame, which is deemed to be against the rules by the stewards of the meeting’.

Cooper, who was the top newcomer at the north coast meeting in 2019, was left bitterly disappointed by the decision as his elation turned to despair.

Farquhar was equally dejected and in the wake of the incident, the former NW200 Supertwin race winner said he was “finished” with Irish road racing.

Read more Mervyn Whyte calls on Michelle O’Neill and Jeffrey Donaldson to end NW200 cash crisis

He is still fighting against the decision, and Farquhar said he only agreed to come back to the North West after promising Cooper he would build him a Kawasaki Supertwin for 2023.

The English rider was due to ride a Yamaha for Michael Rutter’s Batham’s outfit, but the project faced significant challenges and the R7 machine was not ready in time for the event.

Farquhar said: “I’d no intentions of doing the North West 200 this year for obvious reasons and because of this, Richard sorted a Supertwin machine elsewhere.

“Unfortunately, the bike wasn’t finished properly in time as the builder wasn’t able to get all the proper parts by their deadline and I wasn’t going to see him left with nothing.

“I had two weeks to pull something out of the hat and it’s been two weeks of hard graft.

“I have to say thanks to my sponsors, old and new, who have helped me financially to put this deal together.”

Cooper was victorious on Farquhar’s Kawasaki Supertwin at the Sunflower Trophy short circuit meeting at Bishopscourt in Co Down last October.

He will have the use of the same machine, or the option of riding the newer bike built by Farquhar over the past few weeks.

“The bike Richard rode at the Sunflower was in J McC colours but it was my bike and it had the same engine in it that he used at the North West 200,” Farquhar said.

“He has that at his disposal and this new bike, so he will practice on both and then he will decide on whatever one he wants to ride.

“Should it be last year’s bike he wants to ride then we’ll just swap the body work over from the J McC colours to the KMR colours.”

Cooper’s opposition includes Newtownabbey man Jeremy McWilliams on the Bayview Hotel Paton, a three-time winner in the class at the North West.

Farquhar said: “The Patons will be strong and I don’t know how much the Aprilia has gained since last year, it’s just hard to say.

“We’ll have a better idea after practice who will be there or thereabouts, but you do need a bit of luck regardless.”

Meanwhile, Carrickfergus men Glenn Irwin and Alastair Seeley will be aiming to make a strong start to race week in opening practice today.

Irwin is concentrating solely on the Superbike races as he attempts to add to his record of six wins in a row on the BeerMonster Ducati, while Seeley — a hat-trick winner last May — is edging closer to a milestone 30 victories at the event, with the 43-year-old currently on 27 wins.

Crowd favourite Michael Dunlop will also be in action today on his new Hawk Racing Honda Superbike. Roads around the 8.9-mile ‘Triangle’ course will be closed from 9.15am to 3.15pm.