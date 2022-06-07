Saintfield road racer Davy Morgan killed at Isle of Man TT

The veteran rider (52) has died following a crash during the final lap on the Isle of Man

Davy sadly passed away today after a crash at the Isle of Man TT. Picture: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker

Veteran Irish road racer Davy Morgan was killed yesterday following a crash in the Supersport race at the Isle of Man TT.

The 52-year-old from Co Down with his trademark pink helmet had been involved in racing for almost three decades.

He lost his life when he came off at the 27th Milestone on the third and final lap of the race.

From Saintfield, he was competing in his 80th race at the event.

A statement issued by the organisers last night described the popular Northern Ireland rider as a ‘highly experienced’ competitor.

“It is with a heavy heart that the Isle of Man TT Races can confirm that Davy Morgan, 52, from Saintfield, Northern Ireland was killed in an incident on the third and final lap of the first Supersport Race of the 2022 Isle of Man TT Races,” the statement read.

“The accident occurred at the 27th Milestone on the mountain section of the Course.

“Davy was a highly experienced TT competitor, having contested every TT since his debut in the 2002 Production 600 Race, and today’s Supersport Race was his 80th TT start.

“Davy’s TT career included a 7th-place finish in the 2006 Senior TT and a career-best 5th-place finish in the 2008 Lightweight TT.

“Davy had recorded 49 finishes which included 25 top 20 results, and his previous performances had earned him 14 Silver Replicas and 30 Bronze Replicas.

His best lap around the TT Mountain Course was at an average speed of 125.134mph which he set in the 2010 Senior TT.

“The Isle of Man TT Races pass on their deepest sympathy to Davy’s partner Trudy, his family, loved ones, and friends.”

His death is the third fatality at this year’s TT after Welsh rider Mark Purslow died following a crash in qualifying at Ballagarey, while French Sidecar passenger Olivier Lavorel was killed on Saturday at Ago’s Leap.

His driver, Cesar Chanal, remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The organisers said that Morgan “had contemplated walking away from the sport in recent years, but the Covid-enforced break had shown him what a life without racing would be like”.

Speaking in 2020, Morgan said: “Being away from racing has given me the chance to reflect on what motorbike racing means to me, so I’ve no desire to retire from the sport for a while yet, and it’s been a big part of my life for 27 years now.

“I’ve had the opportunity to see what it would be like without motorbikes, and I’m glad I had that because if I’d decided that I was finished, I’d have been kicking myself!”

The TT organisers described Morgan as a “well-respected and highly-experienced competitor”.

"As a result, his peers looked up to him, learned from him, and loved to race with him. He will be sorely missed,” they said.

Fans were quick to pay tribute on Facebook.

Dave Talbot wrote: “This sport that we love can be so, so cruel. Davy gave a lot of enjoyment to fans and did so much for cancer charities.

“Ride free on your eternal lap, Davy Morgan.”

Gill Burton added: “OMG such sad news to hear.

"Thoughts and prayers to all his family, friends, team at this awful time… a true gentleman who always had time to speak to you and have the odd photo too.

"RIP Davy gone but never to be forgotten.”

And Colin Finn tweeted: “I’ve watched that pink helmet since I started following road racing 25+ yrs ago. God Speed.”