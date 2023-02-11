Shocked NI racing fraternity react to devastating news of 2023 cancellations

Steve Plater and Phillip McCallen have been left shocked by the news

The motorcycling family is united in shock and disappointment after learning that racing events this year would not receive the green light.

The Motorcycle Union of Ireland Ulster Centre indicated all their events for 2023 had been cancelled, however North West 200 organisers are insisting their event will go ahead in May.

Soaring insurance charges have placed a question mark over races including the Cookstown 100, Tandragee 100, Armoy road races, Ulster Grand Prix and the Sunflower Trophy at Bishopscourt.

Carrickfergus racer Glenn Irwin, who has won the last six Superbike races at the NW200, shared his concern.

“I’m not sure what to tweet RE the news about all UC events being cancelled,” he stated. “I’ll have a think before saying something that I shouldn’t and do some research. Feeling angered, frustrated and like all riders very let down.

“Having grown close to the North West 200 organisers in recent years I have full faith they will do everything possible to ensure the 2023 event goes ahead!”

NW200 winner Steve Plater commented: “First and foremost feel for all businesses and partners of every event affected, will have massive effect on many families.

“So disappointing for competitors, teams & fans. Hopefully solution can be found in future??”

Eleven-time NW200 winner Phillip McCallen said it was perhaps the end of the road for free racing.

“It’s an absolute disaster,” lamented the Portadown man, who famously won five races in a day at the NW200 in 1992.

“The general public have had free racing and free viewing for 50 years and some people expect that to continue but it can’t.

“You don’t go to Windsor Park and get in for nothing, so you shouldn’t have free spectating at the North West 200, for example.

“It’s about how we get that money from people into the organisation.

“It’s a very sad day, we must do something to save our racing.”

Ryan Farquhar, a two-time Supertwin winner at the NW200, says he has genuine fears for the future of the sport he cherishes.

“Road racing is slipping away and the insurance costs could be the final nail in the coffin,” he said. “For me personally, it’s really a sad day for someone who loves the sport. For the events to be cancelled is a hard pill to swallow.

“This is about many races over the whole season and it’s just been knocked on the head. All our disciplines have been wiped from under us for a figure of £400,000.

“Road racing is unique and part of our heritage. A lot of us love the sport and the rug has just been pulled from under us.”