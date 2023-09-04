Six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea confirms departure from Kawasaki ‘family’ after sealing move to Yamaha

Record-breaking World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea has signed a two-year deal with Yamaha following confirmation that his nine-year association with Kawasaki will come to an end at the conclusion of this season.

The Northern Ireland rider was contracted to Kawasaki until 2024, but Rea has been released early from the agreement by ‘mutual consent’.

He will join Italian Andrea Locatelli in the Pata Yamaha team next season as he begins a fresh bid to win an unprecedented seventh world crown.

Already the most successful World Superbike rider in history, Rea dominated the Championship from 2015 to 2020, sealing six successive titles after moving to the Kawasaki Racing Team from Ten Kate Honda.

He has won a record 119 races, with 104 of those victories achieved on the ZX-10RR machine.

However, Rea has found himself unable to mount a sustained challenge for the title in recent times, finishing a distant third last year behind Aruba.it Ducati’s Alvaro Bautista and Pata Yamaha rider Toprak Razgatlioglu.

His first win this season came at the most recent round at Most in the Czech Republic in late July, but Rea has fallen further behind his chief rivals this year and trails Spain’s Bautista by 176 points with four rounds to go.

Rea, third in the standings — 102 points down on Razgatlioglu — said he will leave Kawasaki with ‘amazing memories and life lessons’.

“I want to thank everyone at KMC and KRT for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to prove myself at the highest level,” he said.

“I have learnt and grown so much as a person and a rider since the first day throwing my leg over the factory Ninja ZX-10R superbike.

“Winning six consecutive WorldSBK Championships will always be the most obvious highlight of my time with Kawasaki; but it will also be the amazing memories, the life lessons and the laughs that I will take with me into the future.

“And, for sure, it’s our mission to complete the 2023 season as strongly and with as much commitment as we have always shown.

“Now, looking back on our journey, it fills me with pride at the joy and happiness we have brought Kawasaki fans and Kawasaki owners around the world.

“This is not a goodbye, because you don’t say goodbye to family, but it is simply the end of this incredible chapter. I wish everyone at KRT the best of luck for the chapters that will surely follow.”

A few hours after Kawasaki announced Rea was leaving, Yamaha confirmed the Ballyclare man had put pen to paper on a two-year deal.

Eric de Seynes, President and CEO, Yamaha Motor Europe, said: “We are very happy to welcome Jonathan to the Yamaha family and we are very much motivated to collaborate with him for the future.

“We truly believe that Jonathan can add to his World Championship tally, writing his name even larger in the history books, and we are equally confident that he can achieve this together with us.”

Rea is replacing Razgatlioglu at Yamaha, who has signed for German manufacturer BMW next year.

The Championship returns this weekend after the summer break with round nine at Magny-Cours in France.