‘Some people think I’m done’: Alastair Seeley vows to prove doubters wrong after six-timer at Bishopscourt

Alastair Seeley with two of his trophies after dominating the weekend racing at Bishopscourt. Credit: Stephen Davison

Alastair Seeley put on a virtuoso performance as he dominated round two of the Ulster Superbike Championship at Bishopscourt with a sizzling six-timer.

The Carrickfergus man opened his account at the Neil and Donny Robinson Memorial meeting in Co Down with a Saturday double, clinching victories in the first Superbike and Supersport races on the IFS Yamaha machines.

Seeley, a hat-trick winner the previous weekend in the season-opener at Kirkistown, then upped the ante yesterday, showing his class as a former two-time British champion to win all four Superbike and Supersport races to lift the Neil and Donny Robinson trophies for the first time.

With Seeley unable to land a suitable ride in the British Championship this year, the 41-year-old is competing on the domestic short circuit scene full-time in 2021.

The record 24-time North West 200 winner is eager to stay sharp to seize any opportunities for a wildcard ride in the British Championship later this season, while Seeley is also hungry to return to the top step at the North West in 2022.

“Maybe some people think I’m done now because of my age, but last year I was fighting for the GP2 Championship on a bike that wasn’t competitive until the final round,” said Seeley.

“If things keep going well then I might be able to get a wildcard ride in British Supersport and maybe I could open a few eyes again, because you’re only as good as your last race in this sport.

“I think I can add to my 24 wins at the North West 200 as well when we get back there.”

On Saturday, Seeley won the Superbike race by 2.9s from Dromara’s Ali Kirk (AKR/McCurry BMW) after qualifying in pole position, with Jason Lynn a long way behind in third on the J McC Roofing Suzuki.

The former Irish Superbike champion was made to work hard for his win in the opening Supersport race, fending off McAdoo Racing’s Adam McLean by 0.149s, with Michael Dunlop only a tenth of a second further adrift on his Yamaha.

However, Seeley was in a class of his own yesterday as he dominated with a four-timer in the blistering summer sun.

He won the second Superbike race by almost eight seconds from Lynn and lifted the Neil Robinson trophy with a commanding victory in race three, coming home 13.4s ahead of former minibike world champion Jonny Campbell, with Michael Sweeney from Skerries completing the rostrum.

With McLean a non-starter yesterday, Seeley twice beat Dunlop in the Supersport races, securing the Donny Robinson trophy after crossing the line with more than eight seconds in hand over the Ballymoney man.

Sweeney did the double in the Supertwin races after McLean won Saturday’s first encounter, while Browne made a successful debut on the Joey’s Bar Honda, winning twice in the Moto3 class.

Young British championship hopeful Cameron Dawson was a runaway winner in the Supersport 300 races, bagging a hat-trick, while the Dungannon teenager also enjoyed an excellent ride to fourth in the second Supersport race.

Round three of the Ulster Superbike Championship will take place at Bishopscourt on August 7.

Meanwhile, October’s Sunflower Trophy meeting has been cancelled.

The Hillsborough Club have decided not to proceed with the race, citing concerns that a late finish to the British Superbike Championship could potentially detract from the line-up of the event.