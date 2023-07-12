Southern 100 cancelled following two fatalities at Isle of Man motorbike race

Manx police and race marshals at the Southern race course at Castletown on the Isle of Man where there was a serious incident during this evening's practice session for the Southern 100 road races.

The Isle of Man Southern 100 has been cancelled following two deaths at the event on Tuesday evening, the organisers have confirmed.

The incident occurred during the qualifying session on the Billown Course.

Organisers said the incident involved two riders, a marshal and a spectator.

A statement on the Southern 100 website read: “Following the serious incident that occurred during the final lap of last night’s practice session, the Southern 100 can confirm that the remainder of the event is now cancelled.

"The Clerk of the Course has taken the decision to cancel the remainder of the event due to the ongoing investigations and this continues to be the priority of the organisation.”

Tuesday’s practice sessions at the Southern 100 were delayed due to a ‘serious’ incident at the end of Superbike qualifying at the Billown course on the Isle of Man.

It is understood a bike went into the crowd.

It is understood the incident occurred on the Castletown bypass along the start and finish straight.

The Isle of Man, famous as the ‘mecca of motorcycle road racing’ has since 1955 hosted a mass-start road race every July, The Southern 100 Road Races, so called as the feature race of the event was held over a race distance of 100 miles – 24 laps of the 4.25-mile Billown Course.

Over the years since 1955 the Billown Course has become as familiar as the back of the hand to the riders who have graced the ribbon of road that makes up the Southern 100 Course, based on the outskirts of Castletown.