Southern 100 fatal crash victims named

Police on the Isle of Man have confirmed that experienced Republic of Ireland rider Alan Connor was killed in a crash at the Southern 100 on the Isle of Man on Tuesday.

A 66-year-old marshal, Liam Clarke from Wigan, also lost his life in the incident, which occurred at the end of a Superbike qualifying session at the Billown course.

In a statement on Friday evening, the Southern 100 organisers said: “Following the tragic incident which occurred during the Southern 100 races around 7pm on Tuesday 11th July 2023, police are now in a position to confirm the identity of the rider who was involved as being Mr Alan Connor, aged 50, from County Meath and the identity of the marshal who was involved as being Mr Liam Clarke, aged 66, from Wigan.

“The families of both men are being fully supported by specially trained officers as the investigation into the circumstances of what occurred continues.

“Police can also confirm that the two other people who sustained injuries at the scene were taken to hospital, where they remain receiving treatment.”

Mr Connor was a regular on the Irish road racing scene and was well known withing the motorcycling community.

The Southern 100 was cancelled on Wednesday in the wake of the tragedy.