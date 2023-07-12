Southern 100 organisers cancel remainder of race schedule after Tuesday’s fatalities

Manx police and race marshals at the Southern race course at Castletown on the Isle of Man where there was a serious incident during Tuesday evening's practice session for the Southern 100 road races

The remainder of the Southern 100 motorcycle road races on the Isle of Man have been cancelled following two fatalities on Tuesday evening.

Manx police have confirmed that a rider and a marshal were killed in the horror incident, which happened at the end of a practice session for Superbike machines shortly before 7pm on the Billown course near Castletown.

The rest of the evening’s schedule, which included the first Senior Superbike race, was cancelled.

Two riders, a marshal and a spectator were involved. Their identities have not been officially announced.

On Wednesday, a statement from the organisers said an investigation into the tragedy was the ‘priority of the organisation’.

“Following the serious incident that occurred during the final lap of last night’s practice session, the Southern 100 can confirm that the remainder of the event is now cancelled,” a statement read.

“The Clerk of the Course has taken the decision to cancel the remainder of the event due to the ongoing investigations and this continues to be the priority of the organisation.”

Police were carrying out forensic work at the scene on Wednesday as the area remained closed off.

Detective Inspector Neil Craig has appealed to members of the public who may be able to assist with the investigation to get in touch.

He said: “The area was well attended at the time by members of the public who were watching the races and officers have already spoken to a number of people regarding what they saw.

“However it is likely that there are people who either witnessed what occurred, or who have video footage of the incident itself, who we are yet to identify and make contact with.

“I would therefore like to appeal to anyone who was present at the time, and who feels they may be able to assist, to please make contact with us in the first instance at Police Headquarters on 01624 631212.”

Support is being provided to witnesses or anyone affected by the incident at Castletown Civic Centre on the island by police and staff from Manx Care.

The Southern 100, which is in its 68th year, was due to conclude on Thursday after getting underway with practice on Monday.

A number of the sport’s top names were competing at the event, including Northern Ireland’s Michael Dunlop, who became the second most successful rider ever at the Isle of Man in June after winning four races to increase his tally to 25 – one behind his legendary uncle Joey.

England’s Davey Todd – the winner of the feature Solo Championship race for the first time in 2022 – and three-time Solo champion Dean Harrison were also in attendance.