Southern 100: Two fatalities following crash at Isle of Man motorbike race

PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 11/7/2024: Manx police and race marshals at the Southern race course at Castletown on the Isle of Man where there was a serious incident resulted in two deaths during this evening's practice session for the Southern 100 road races. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

A serious incident at the Southern 100 motorcycle road race on the Isle of Man has resulted in two deaths, organisers have confirmed.

The incident occurred during tonight’s qualifying session on the Billown Course.

Organisers said the incident involved two riders, a marshal and a spectator.

“The Southern 100 pass on their deepest sympathy to the families, loved ones, and friends of those involved,” a statement said.

“At this time, the club is unable to provide any further details of those involved in the incident and the current focus of the organiser is to support those involved.

“The Coroner of Inquests has been informed. A further statement will be released in due course.”

Tuesday’s practice sessions at the Southern 100 were delayed due to a ‘serious’ incident at the end of Superbike qualifying at the Billown course on the Isle of Man.

It is understood a bike went into the crowd.

Earlier, the organisers said: “The 1100cc practice has been red flagged. We are currently dealing with a serious incident that is being assessed.

"Tonight’s qualifying and race have been cancelled. The road will remain closed between Castletown Corner and Ballakeighan, the remainder of the course is now open.”

It is understood the incident occurred on the Castletown bypass along the start and finish straight.

The Isle of Man, famous as the ‘mecca of motorcycle road racing’ has since 1955 hosted a mass-start road race every July, The Southern 100 Road Races, so called as the feature race of the event was held over a race distance of 100 miles – 24 laps of the 4.25-mile Billown Course.

Over the years since 1955 the Billown Course has become as familiar as the back of the hand to the riders who have graced the ribbon of road that makes up the Southern 100 Course, based on the outskirts of Castletown.