Spain’s Raul Torras Martinez killed at Isle of Man TT

Spain’s Raul Torras Martinez died following a crash at the Isle of Man TT on Tuesday evening.

The 46-year-old was the fastest ever Spanish rider to lap the Mountain Course.

Martinez crashed on the final lap of the Supertwin race at Alpine.

A statement from the event organisers said: “With great sadness, the Isle of Man TT Races can confirm that Raul Torras Martinez, 46, from Sant Hilari Sacalm, Spain, was killed in an accident during the first Supertwin Race of the 2023 Isle of Man TT Races.

“The accident occurred at Alpine, between the 16th and 17th mile markers, on the third and final lap of the race.

“Raul was an experienced TT competitor who made his debut in 2017, with a best result of 15th in last year’s Supertwin Race.

“He recorded his fastest ever lap of the TT Mountain Course earlier today in the Superstock Race, with a lap at an average speed of 125.470mph whilst securing a 20th-place finish. Raul was the fastest Spaniard ever to have lapped the TT Course.

“In total, Raul competed in 21 TT races and his performances earned him a total of 18 Bronze Replicas.

“The Isle of Man TT Races pass on their deepest sympathy to Raul’s family, friends, and loved ones.”

Six competitors riders lost their lives following crashes at the TT last year, including veteran Irish road racer Davy Morgan from Saintfield in Co Down.