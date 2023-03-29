Stroke rules Ian Hutchinson out of North West 200 and Isle of Man TT

The Yorkshireman has had his licence revoked following the health scare

Ian Hutchinson has been ruled out of this year’s North West 200 and Isle of Man TT following a health scare.

The Yorkshireman suffered a stroke while cycling in Spain at the end of February.

At the time, Hutchinson revealed on social media that British Superbike rider Jason O’Halloran had ‘saved my life’.

As a result, his racing licence has been revoked for 12 months in line with the sport’s protocols.

The setback also means Northern Ireland’s TAS Racing team has been forced to withdraw from the TT – the first time they have missed the event in 23 years, notwithstanding the back-to-back Covid-enforced cancellations in 2020 and 2021.

However, TAS will be on the grid at the North West 200 in May with 27-times winner Alastair Seeley, who is competing in the National Superstock 1000 Championship this year on the Synetiq BMW.

Team principal Philip Neill said: “First and foremost our concerns are with Ian and we look forward to supporting him on his road to making a full recovery.

“Clearly, we are disappointed to miss our first Isle of Man TT in 23 years, aside from the Covid years of course.

“Everything was in place for this year’s event together with Milwaukee and our other valued partners. We now look forward to finalising our plans for the NW200 and another BSB season.”

According to a team statement, the 43-year-old has made a ‘remarkable recovery’ and has been cleared to drive his own car again.

He will still be in attendance at the North West 200 and TT to represent the team and their sponsors.

“Ian’s day-to-day health is of paramount importance to all involved and while he is making a remarkable recovery, already given the all clear to drive his car – rules are rules and we must respect them,” said a TAS Racing statement yesterday.

“Ian is obviously bitterly disappointed after putting in the hard yards over the winter months, spinning many laps on a TAS Racing-prepared Milwaukee BMW M1000RR Superstock specification machine in Spain.

“Despite this major setback, the team will be represented at the TT by our title partner Milwaukee, as they are also a leading event sponsor at the June showpiece.”

A 16-times winner at the TT, Hutchinson made history in 2010 when he became the first rider to win five races in a week.