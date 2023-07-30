Tough times don’t last, insists Jonathan Rea after he claims his first win of the season

Motorcycling

Jonathan Rea leads the way during Sunday’s race in the Czech Republic

Jonathan Rea says he refused to let his head drop during the ‘tough times’ this season after the six-time World Superbike champion clinched his biggest points haul of 2023 in the Czech Republic.

The Ulster rider won Saturday’s opening race in mixed conditions for his maiden victory this season and his first since the final round in 2022 at Phillip Island in Australia.

Rea then sealed the runner-up spot in yesterday’s Superpole race and capped the weekend with another rostrum result, finishing third in race two after he was narrowly denied second place on the last lap.

The 36-year-old, whose win on Saturday was his 119th in World Superbikes, made his 400th race start in yesterday’s Superpole race.

Rea has also strengthened his position in third place in the championship after climbing above Pata Yamaha’s Andrea Locatelli, who now trails the Kawasaki rider by 24 points.

However, Spain’s Alvaro Bautista is 176 points clear of Rea after winning race two and gaining a major title boost when closest challenger and Superpole race winner Toprak Razgatlioglu crashed out of the lead on lap 17.

The Turkish rider was left dejected after an apparent rear tyre issue caused him to high-side at Turn 2, handing victory to Bautista, who now leads the standings by 74 points with four rounds remaining.

With the championship now entering a six-week summer break until round nine at Magny-Cours in France (September 8-10), Rea can look ahead to the final part of the season with renewed optimism.

“I was so happy a few weeks ago at Imola which was our best weekend of the year,” he said.

“This weekend, not really [about] the results, but just where we came from on Friday; I was outside the top ten in both sessions but we kept chipping away and I tried to not let my head drop.

“In the races we were good but just the last part of the race, my tyre was completely gone on the rear; I had no entry stability, no exit stability.

“Of course it was a little bit of a scrappy last lap and I couldn’t see Danilo (Petrucci) in my peripheral vision, but he had track position and just leaned on me, and I thought ‘please don’t’ because if we made contact, I could go down just as much,” added Rea.

“I was a little bit too soft in the last corner but solid points for the weekend and I’m really happy with our effort.

“I never give up and I’ve been in this position before, but the tide can change so easily. I faced these issues with Honda but I kept my head down and these tough times don’t last.”

After Razgatlioglu’s demise, Bautista went on to clinch his 18th win of the season, setting a new record for the most victories in a single campaign.

Petrucci (Barni Spark Ducati) was 4.6s down in second place after pipping Rea by 0.073s with Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Ducati) coming within a whisker of third as he crossed the line only 0.061s down on Rea.

Earlier, Razgatlioglu won the 10-lap Superpole race by 1.2s from Rea with Bautista third.

Meanwhile, Michael Dunlop made a triumphant return to the Armoy Road Races in Co Antrim on Saturday, where he won the blue riband ‘Race of Legends’ for the 10th time.

In wet conditions, the Ballymoney man powered clear on the Hawk Racing Honda and led all the way to win by almost 17 seconds from Cork’s Mike Browne (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW), with Derek Sheils third on the Roadhouse Macau BMW.

English rider Davey Todd, last year’s winner, was seventh on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda after earlier finishing second behind Dunlop by 0.7s in a dry Open Superbike race, with Sheils third.

Dunlop also won both Supersport races and the Supertwin event for a dominant five-timer at his home meeting, which was the final Irish road race of the year.