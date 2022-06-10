TT 2022: Michael Dunlop seals top spot as Supersport’s most successful rider

Michael Dunlop celebrates winning the 2nd Supersport race at the Isle of Man TT races on Friday (Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

Michael Dunlop became the most successful rider ever in the Supersport class at the Isle of Man TT as he completed a double on Friday to chalk up his 21st victory around the Mountain Course.

The 33-year-old fended off Peter Hickman (Trooper Beer Triumph) to seal the spoils on his MD Racing Yamaha, wrapping up a ninth Supersport success to move one clear of Ian Hutchinson.

Dunlop managed to keep his nose in front throughout the two-lap race, which was reduced from four laps as part of a revised Friday schedule.

The gap between the Ballymoney man and Hickman was less than half-a-second at the Bungalow on the opening lap, but Dunlop ultimately proved too strong as began to turn the screw on the final lap.

He extended his lead to 1.6s at Ramsey and pulled further ahead on the run to the finish, winning by 3.2s in the end, with Dean Harrison coming home in third on the DAO Racing Kawasaki, 21.3s behind Hickman.

The race leaders appeared to be on course to shatter Dunlop’s lap record, which he set at 129.475mph in Monday’s race, but strong winds over the Mountain section prevented any further improvement.

Dunlop set the fastest lap of the race at 128.536mph on the second lap.

Davy Todd (Milenco by Padgett’s Racing Honda) was fourth, 17.5s down on Harrison, with Jamie Coward in fifth on the KTS/Steadplan Yamaha.

Manxman Conor Cummins completed the top six on the Milenco by Padgett’s Racing Honda.

OMG Yamaha’s James Hillier and Dominic Herbertson (Cowton Racing Kawasaki) rounded out the top eight.

Mike Browne claimed a fine ninth place on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Yamaha ahead of Paul Jordan from Magherafelt (PreZ Racing Yamaha).

Fermanagh’s Lee Johnston, seventh at Ramsey on lap one, retired in the pits after struggling with his eyesight.