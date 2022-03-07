Ulster Grand Prix: Lack of funding axes this year’s race and could spell the end of famous Dundrod meeting

North West 200 also hit, but is expected to be staged at a financial loss

This year's Ulster Grand Prix has been cancelled in a massive blow to road racing after the biggest investment ever proposed for the sport has been denied.

The Revival Motorcycle Club, headed by former North West 200 Event Director Mervyn Whyte and racing legend Phillip McCallen, had secured a financial rescue package of £800,000 from the Department of Finance and Department of Economy, which would have enabled the Ulster Grand Prix to return in August at Dundrod.

The money would also have been used to bring Northern Ireland’s two biggest road races under the promotion of one organisational club, helping to safeguard the future of both events.

However, in a statement, the Revival Club said that although the crucial funding had been signed off by two government departments, Tourism NI had refused to ‘support the level of funding agreed’.

The statement said: “It is with much regret that we must announce the Revival Racing MCC is not in a position to stage the Ulster Grand Prix in 2022.

“We would like to place on record our sincere thanks to the Department of Economy and Department of Finance who both fully endorsed our proposal which would have delivered the biggest investment in motorcycling ever seen in Northern Ireland.

“Unfortunately, Tourism NI has informed us it will not support the level of funding agreed.

“The funding proposal was a joint venture between the UGP and NW200 to provide support to both international events which showcase Northern Ireland around the world.

“Revival Racing MCC has spent the last year engaging with TNI and government departments to explore the opportunities to increase the economic benefit of the UGP and NW200 to NI.

“All parties have been involved in in-depth business case appraisals which have confirmed excellent value for money and a huge impact on the economy.”

The statement described the setback as a ‘major blow’ to road racing and warned the future of the historic Ulster Grand Prix, due to have marked its centenary in 2022, was now in jeopardy.

“We are aware that the cancellation of the UGP, which is celebrating its centenary year, is not just a huge disappointment for fans but also a major blow to the sport.

“But we are simply unable to stage what is one of Northern Ireland’s oldest and most prestigious sporting events because TNI will not give the green light to funding which two government departments signed off.

“We would like to thank the UGP officials for their unwavering support and endeavours to get the historic event up and running again. Whether the ‘Ulster’ will be staged again in the future is unclear.”

In response, Tourism NI issued a statement to the Belfast Telegraph saying: “Tourism NI has received a request from Revival Racing Ltd seeking funding of £800,000 to stage the North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix in 2022. This is over six times the funding provided by Tourism NI to stage the events in 2019.

“The Department for the Economy and Department of Finance provided Tourism NI with the necessary approvals in principle to pay out the sum of money requested if Tourism NI was in a position to do so.

“The funding request has now been considered by Tourism NI’s board and it concluded that it could not justify the level of funding requested both on financial and legal grounds. Like all public bodies, Tourism NI is operating in a highly constrained budget environment and is considering requests for support for a range of events across Northern Ireland in 2022.

“Tourism NI has provided Revival Racing with an indicative offer as to what it could expect to receive and what we believe would be sufficient to allow both the North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix to progress this year.

“We are disappointed to hear that Revival Racing has decided not to proceed with the Ulster Grand Prix this year.”

DUP MP Sammy Wilson said both he and his colleagues were working with the Economy Minister and Tourism NI representatives on a business case to fund the North West 200 and the Ulster Grand Prix.

He explained the business case showed that for every £1 spent by government, £12 would be generated.

"The funding would have revamped the races, improved facilities for spectators and attracted top teams to NI,” said Mr Wilson.

"Those businesses which depend on tourist trade and who are still recovering from the pandemic, should be demanding answers from Tourism NI.”

The Ulster Grand Prix fell into financial difficulties in 2019, when a rain-affected meeting resulted in a poor turnout on the main race day, exacerbating the problems faced by the Dundrod and District Motorcycle Club.

With mounting debts approaching £300,000, the Dundrod Club entered into a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) with its creditors last year, enabling a portion of the debts owed to be paid back over a fixed period of time.

A number of riders did not receive their prize money, including Peter Hickman, who re-established the 7.4-mile Dundrod course as the fastest road race in the world with a 136.415mph lap in 2019, when he won a record seven races from seven starts.

Nonetheless, Englishman Hickman said he was still open to a Dundrod return if the previous organisers were no longer involved.

And in January, it was announced that the UGP would return this summer from August 16-20, with the Revival Club taking over the reins.

The news came immediately after confirmation that the North West 200 would also go ahead in May after back-to-back cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With a full calendar of Irish national road racing on the cards in 2022 after two barren years for the sport, the New Year began with a wave of optimism.

Sadly, today’s announcement will leave fans and riders alike bitterly disappointed and concerned for the future of this 100-year-old jewel in road racing’s crown.