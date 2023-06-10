Uncle Joey’s record remains intact as Peter Hickman beats Michael Dunlop in Senior TT

Peter Hickman on his way to TT glory

Joey Dunlop’s record of 26 wins at the Isle of Man TT will remain intact for another year after Peter Hickman won the Senior TT, denying Michael Dunlop the win he needed to draw level with his uncle.

Englishman Hickman led from the first lap until the chequered flag, setting a new Senior race lap record of 135.507mph in the process.

The 36-year-old beat runner-up Dean Harrison by 19.98 seconds with Dunlop in third. Padgett's Honda rider Conor Cummins was fourth, Australian Josh Brookes fifth with James Hillier sixth.

Hickman said: "I wasn't super-fast but I did enough. I had more in hand if I really needed it but I just did what I had to. It's been a great TT.

"The team have done a fantastic job, trying to rectify the problems we had with the bike and it was pretty much faultless today."

Both Hickman and Dunlop finished the week with four wins each. Hickman's other wins came thanks to a Superstock double and a Supertwins win, while Dunlop won both Supersports, a Supertwin and the Superbike event.