Watch: Excitement for North West 200 builds as convoy of 200 bikers arrive in Belfast

For motor racing fans in Northern Ireland, one of the most exciting moments of the sporting year starts when hundreds of superbikes arrive in Belfast port for the North West 200.

On Thursday afternoon, around 200 bikers rode off the Stena Superfast VIII on the final leg of their journey to the action on the north coast.

A convoy of 200 bikers ride off Stena Superfast VIII at Belfast Port to make their way to one of Northern Ireland's showpiece sporting events – the International North West 200. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Now celebrating its 91st year, the massively popular event attracts thousands of spectators from all over the world.

Stena Line has estimated it will transport around 4,237 bikes this week on the Cairnryan to Belfast and Liverpool to Belfast routes.

Simon Palmer, PR & Communications Manager (Irish Sea and North Sea), at Stena Line commented: “The North West 200 is one of the biggest outdoor events in NI and we are delighted to see the event back again after a two year absence, and help transport so many bikers and visitors to enjoy such an exciting trip.

"When travelling with Stena Line, they can look forward to a relaxed experience in comfortable surroundings which is the ideal way to start the thrilling weekend ahead.”