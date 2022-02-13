Watch: Superbike champ Jonathan Rea pays visit to Hydebank Wood College for bike safety event

World Superbike Champion Jonathan Rea visited Hydebank Wood College. He is pictured with Hydebank Governor Richard Taylor and Davie Mulligan from Cornerstone Off-Road Motorcycling Academy.

Record-breaking six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea paid a visit to young people at Hydebank Wood College on Friday in a bid to tackle the illegal use of off-road motorcycles.

The 35-year-old, who recently received an OBE in the New Year Honours List, was at the facility to talk about the dangers of the illegal use of the vehicles, while also sharing the highs and lows of his remarkable sporting career so far.

He also joined the young people involved in a workshop and afterwards gave a first-hand demonstration of his motorcycling skills.

The Templepatrick-based man was at Hydebank as part of their six-week Motorcycle Awareness Programme, involving young people taking part in both classroom based and practical workshop classes that teach motorcycle maintenance, safety and first-aid, as well as motorcycle riding skills.

Rea narrowly missed out on a seventh consecutive world crown last season by 13 points to Turkey’s Toprak Razgatlioglu in one of the most gripping title battles for years.

Jonathan Rea said: “It was good to visit Hydebank and speak with the many young men who have ended up in these unfortunate circumstances. Motorcycling is fantastic and enjoyed by so many, but it is important to know about the dangers, especially around off-road biking, so that it can be enjoyed safely.

“To see such a commitment to motorcycling safety here in Hydebank is commendable. These young people have been provided with a safe environment where they can learn how to ride while being educated in motorcycle safety in a positive way.”

Governor Richard Taylor added: “The whole idea of this programme in Hydebank is to divert young men away from crime around motorcycles. And to have a world champion motorcyclist like Jonathan Rea help us bring that message to them is just massive.

“He is a role model for all our young men who have an interest in motorcycling, and I firmly believe that those in our care will learn from his motorcycling knowledge and experiences and become people when they return to their communities.”

Hydebank Wood College and Women's Prison accommodates young people between the ages of 18 and 21 and female remand and sentenced prisoners.