We have no choice but to shelve Mid-Antrim 150 revival in 2023 after acts of sabotage, say race chiefs

Organisers blame grudge against club for incidents

The troubled Mid-Antrim 150 motorcycle races won’t take place next year after the event was sabotaged in an overnight attack in September.

Organisers of the Irish national road race say they have been left with no choice but to shelve plans to revive the event, which returned this year for the first time since 2016.

Oil, glass and nails were deposited around the course in Clough in the early hours of September 10, forcing the race to be cancelled.

The incident came less than two days after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, but Mid-Antrim Club Chairman Davy McCartney does not believe the event was targeted solely out of anger over plans to run the race when other sporting events across Northern Ireland had been called off as a mark of respect.

This was the second time the race was attacked, with oil also dropped around the course in 2011, causing its cancellation.

McCartney now believes those involved have a grudge against the club.

“We have withdrawn our date for 2023 and we are putting plans in place to run two short circuit meetings next year,” he said. “Regarding the future, time might heal but at the minute it’s unanimous among the club members that we could not go back to Clough village again, which is sad because the riders and everyone involved with the club knows just how good a circuit it is.

“Ryan Farquhar was a big fan of the Mid-Antrim circuit along with many other riders and it’s so disappointing to lose such a good circuit, especially given the condition that it’s in now after all the hard work that was done ahead of the event this year.

“We did have a date submitted to run the Mid-Antrim 150 on the Clough circuit next year but subsequent to the financial losses — and also as it was the second time the circuit was sabotaged — we’re not in a position to run a road race next year in Clough or anywhere else.

“We still have a good club with dedicated members who know how to run good events, so for next year we are going to run two short circuit events with the Neil and Donny Robinson meeting and an extra Ulster Superbike meeting in August at Kirkistown.”

McCartney, who is the Chairman of the sport’s governing body, the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre), said he wished to make it clear that the Mid-Antrim Club has no quarrel with the residents of Clough village where the race takes place.

“We are not blaming the good residents of Clough village and the majority of them are more broken-hearted than we are,” he said.

“They know that they don’t have another event like this and the return of the race was bringing new life back into the village.

“I have no problem standing up for the majority of residents in Clough village because I know they are as gutted as we are with the situation that we are now in.

“The club members are badly wounded because a lot of work, time and energy went into trying to bring the race back and making it a success, and we had good sponsors on board,” he added.

“Sadly, trouble seems to be following us and people are going out of their way to sabotage the Mid-Antrim 150, so where would we go if we were to try and run the road race again?

“It’s a worry that the same thing would happen again no matter where we would go and it’s looking more likely every day that this is more connected to what happened in 2011, rather than anything to do with the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

“From our investigations it looks as though this is more about a grudge against the club.”

The Mid-Antrim was one of five road races scheduled in Northern Ireland this year along with the Cookstown 100, Tandragee 100, North West 200 and Armoy.