Welsh rider Mark Purslow killed at Isle of Man TT

Welsh rider Mark Purslow was tragically killed in a crash during practice for the Isle of Man TT on Wednesday evening.

The 29-year-old came off at Ballagarey on the third lap of the solo session, resulting in a red flag. The remainder of the evening's qualifying for Sidecar competitors was cancelled.

A Manx Grand Prix winner, Purslow was competing at the TT for the second time.

A statement issued by the organisers said: “The Isle of Man TT Races regrets to confirm that Mark Purslow, 29, from Llanon, Ceredigion was killed in an incident during the fourth qualifying session of the 2022 Isle of Man TT Races. The accident occurred at Ballagarey, before the fourth mile marker, on his third lap of the session.

“Mark made his first appearance on the TT Mountain Course at the 2015 Manx Grand Prix where he won the Lightweight Race on his debut. He graduated to the Isle of Man TT Races in 2017, competing in the Supersport and Lightweight classes – 2022 was his second TT.

“The Isle of Man TT Races pass on their deepest sympathy to Mark’s family, friends, and loved ones.”