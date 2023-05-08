We’re so far away from winning a race, admits Jonathan Rea after disappointing weekend

Jonathan Rea could only manage a best of fifth place in race two at Catalunya on Sunday

Jonathan Rea says he is ‘so far away’ from being in a position to battle for race wins in the World Superbike Championship after another commanding display by Alvaro Bautista and Ducati.

Rea fought his way through to finish fifth in race two at Catalunya in Barcelona on Sunday after starting from 10th place on the grid following a crash at high speed in the Superpole race.

It happened when he was holding second place going into the final lap when Toprak Razgatlioglu drew alongside him on the brakes approaching the first corner, but with light rain falling, Rea lost the front of his Kawasaki after touching the white line.

The 36-year-old slid into the gravel trap but was quickly up on his feet, although his non-finish meant he had to drop to the fourth row for the second full-distance race.

Rea, third in Saturday’s first race, picked his way through into the top six, but he was never in a position to challenge for the top three.

Bautista won all three races with the minimum of fuss and looks head and shoulders above the challengers to his crown.

Rea said: “I think we just need to do great work every weekend and put all the stars in line from a team point of view to battle for the podium.

“We’re so far off battling for a race win. We know what needs to be done, the team knows what needs to be done, but it’s not something we can react to right now.

“This is our situation. You push the team on a daily basis, at the track, at the tests, but sometimes it’s very frustrating, especially when you’re riding with some other bikes on track, it really highlights our difficulties,” he added.

“But you never give up and the team are working so hard on what we can control at the minute and of course and with me being competitive – I’ve had quite a few second places this year – and also with Alex’s (Lowes) great result today (fourth), it just shows that when things are going well at a track that consumes a lot of tyre, Kawasaki Racing Team can still be strong, so I’m satisfied.”

Spaniard Bautista made it look effortless as he pulled away at the front on the Aruba.it Ducati, just as he had done in Saturday’s re-started 17-lap race.

He rolled off at the end and cruised over the line to clinch victory by 8.5 seconds from Pata Yamaha’s Razgatlioglu, who pinched second place from Bautista’s factory Ducati team-mate Michael Ruben Rinaldi on the exit of the final corner on the very last lap.

Lowes claimed fourth ahead of his Kawasaki team-mate Rea, with Xavi Vierge in sixth for Team HRC.

Bautista has now won 11 of the 12 races held this season, crashing out of the Superpole race in Indonesia when he was in contention at the front.

The ex-MotoGP rider and former 125cc Grand Prix world champion leads Razgatlioglu by 69 points after four rounds.

Six-time champion Rea, fourth overall, is a huge 136 points behind the Ducati rider with seemingly no chance of fighting for a seventh world crown this year.

In the 10-lap Superpole race, Bautista came home with 2.2 seconds in hand over Razgatlioglu, whose Yamaha team-mate Andrea Locatelli gained a place to finish third after Rea’s unlucky demise.

Round five of the championship takes place at the Marco Simoncelli circuit at Misano in Italy from June 2-4.

Meanwhile, opening practice for the North West 200 gets under way on the north coast tomorrow, when roads around the 8.9-mile ‘Triangle’ course will be closed from 9.15am to 3.15pm.