World superbike champion Jonathan Rea awarded Freedom of the Borough

World superbike champion Jonathan Rea has been awarded the Freedom of the Borough at a special ceremony.

Hosted by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council,a reception took place in Larne Town Hall yesterday.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough, Councillor Peter Johnston, said: “The Freedom of the Borough is the highest accolade that council can award and I am delighted to have presented it to World Superbike Champion, Dr Jonathan Rea MBE.

“Jonathan’s career to date has been nothing short of incredible. He is one of the greatest sports people our country has ever produced.”

To mark the occasion a ‘perpetual’ bursary has been launched by the council in Rea’s name. The purpose is to provide additional support to sporting individuals within the borough who will act as effective ambassadors for Mid and East Antrim in their chosen sporting activity.

To find out more visit www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/grants