World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea reports stolen practice bikes including extra sentimental value of first bike owned by son Jake

Jonathan Rea has reported stolen motorcycles including a bike of particular sentimental value belonging to eldest son Jake (in black helmet).

World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea has asked for help on social media after reporting that bikes were stolen from his garden shed.

The Northern Irish rider, who lives in the Templepatrick area, tweeted that practice bikes as well as a kids' bike and garden equipment were taken on Sunday night.

The kids' bike is of particular sentimental value, as it was Rea's oldest son Jake's first bike and is fully customised.

Rea said: "Last night thieves broke into my garden shed and stole my training bikes and kids bike along with garden equipment! Please help me to get these bikes back!"

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

After a flurry of shares from fans on social media, Rea later added that the matter had been reported to police.

"We are overwhelmed by all the support we’ve received in connection with the bikes and equipment that was stolen from our property last night," he said.

"Thank you so much for all the kind words. The matter is now in the hands of the PSNI."

As recently as last month, the Kawasaki rider got over the line for his sixth successive World Superbike title, having last year overtaken hero Carl Fogarty's record of four championship successes.