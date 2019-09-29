World Superbikes: Rea earns fifth title after Magny-Cours win

Jonathan Rea has earned his fifth straight World Superbike title after securing a victory in Race Two at Magny-Cours.

The 32-year-old is the first rider to win five World Superbikes titles.

The Northern Irishman's closest rival Alvaro Bautista exited early in Race Two after being taken out by Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Mr Rea was beaten by Razgatlioglu from Turkey in the Sprint Race on Sunday morning, meaning victory for the rider was guaranteed to secure him the title if Bautista finished outside the top 11.

Mr Razgatlioglu's mistake on lap two led to both riders exiting, leaving Rea in the second spot behind Michael van der Mark, a Dutchman.

Mr Rea eventually moved ahead to secure victory and now betters Carl Fogarty's four WSB titles.

He equals Joey Dunlop's achievement of five consecutive Formula One world titles between 1982 and 1986.

Mr Rea has won 12 races this season, including two at the last round in Portugal.