Name that tune: Northern Ireland peer 'amazed' at Spanish national anthem silence at Euros… before realising there are no lyrics

Lord Kilclooney made remarks on Twitter during Euro 2020 semi-final between Spain and Italy

Spain players lineup during the anthems before the Euro 2020 semifinal match between Italy and Spain at Wembley stadium in London on Tuesday. Pic: Facundo Arrizabalaga via AP.

Lord Kilclooney questioned Spain’s footballers during their Euro 2020 semi-final against Italy for remaining “totally silent” during the national anthems before he was informed Marcha Real has no lyrics.

The Spanish national anthem is only one of four in the world that has no lyrics, along with Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo and San Marino.

Lord Kilclooney’s remarks will be the last thing on La Roja’s minds after they were dumped out of Euro 2020 in a penalty shootout on Tuesday.

Read more Jorginho holds his nerve to send Italians into final

In what was a pulsating game, the Azzurri’s Federico Chiesa put his side in front before Spain’s Alvaro Morata equalised to take the game to extra time.

The Juventus striker went from hero to zero as he missed a crucial penalty in the resulting shootout to allow Chelsea’s Jorginho to fire the Italians into Sunday’s final where they will face England or Denmark.

Italy players celebrate after winning the penalty shootout. Pic: Carl Recine/Pool Photo via AP.

Prior to kick-off, House of Lords cross bencher and former UUP deputy leader Lord Kilclooney, tweeted it was “amazing” that all of the Italian players sang Il Canto deli Italiani, whereas the Spanish team “remained totally silent”.

“Not one sang the Spanish anthem!” he told his 13,000 followers.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Kenneth Warnock replied to the tweet and said there are no words in Spain’s national anthem.

Lord Kilclooney said he “guessed that was the explanation”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“Never met a Spanish person before who was ‘tongue tied!’,” the peer added.

England will hope to book their place in the final of Euro 2020 on Wednesday as they face Denmark at 8pm.

The final of the tournament takes place on Sunday.