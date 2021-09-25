Nathan Doak makes the difference as replacement earns Ulster thrilling opening win over Glasgow Warriors

Ulster 35-29 Glasgow

Ulster's Nathan Doak scores his sides fifth try in their win over Glasgow Warriors (©INPHO/James Crombie)

While most of the Ulster squad will have spent the past 19 months dreaming of the return of fans to Kingspan Stadium, the finishing touches to the side’s opening win of the United Rugby Championship were provided by a player who had never before taken to the field in front of such a crowd.

When the northern province last played in front of a home crowd anything like what was drawn to the terraces last night, Nathan Doak was still a Wallace High pupil, ultimately denied a run-out at Ulster Rugby HQ in the Schools’ Cup final due to the pandemic.

Coming off the bench with 50 minutes of the game remaining last night, it was the teenage scrum-half that scored the all-important fifth try in the 35-29 win as well as adding a crucial six further points with the boot.

After Ulster defended their line heroically to see out the win, it was fitting that it was Doak who booted the ball into the again full stands to end the game.

To start it seemed things would be considerably more comfortable than they finished. The returning crowd were in full voice in no time at all, Stuart McCloskey breaking a tackle and sending Robert Baloucoune haring down the wing.

The newly-minted Irish international almost had the first score of the season with less than a minute on the clock but Glasgow infringed at the breakdown and the subsequent line-out maul.

The visitors would infringe twice more in quick succession, the second bringing a yellow card for Cole Forbes and a penalty try when the full-back slapped down the pass that would have brought Ulster a walk-in score.

Just as the game looked set to fall into the pattern of a pre-season attack versus defence exercise, the 14 men of Glasgow displayed a canniness to milk the sin-binning period.

Still a man down, they got reward for their perseverance with a fine try. Sam Johnstone’s pass created the space but it was the charge of Sione Tuipulotu, brushing aside the usually solid Robert Baloucoune in the process, that really opened things up for George Horne to finish emphatically.

Frustratingly, Ulster’s line-out struggles were undermining some good opportunities to unleash their usually effective maul. Glasgow, though, kept giving Ulster the chances and eventually the hosts took one. Bradley Roberts, on the occasion of his first senior start, was the man dotting down but it was yet another score to be chalked be up to most potent set-piece.

Danny Wilson’s side quickly answered with a penalty but Ulster would suffer a more worrisome blow soon after when John Cooney departed the scene injured.

The influential scrum-half had stretched the legs in an effort to get on the end of Stuart McCloskey’s inside offload that would have yielded a score and limped off appearing to clutch at his hamstring.

Little did we know then that his replacement would be the match-winner.

But it would be Glasgow taking a lead into the sheds at half-time. With the clock well past the 40, Dan McFarland’s side were under the pump and defending desperately but hooker Johnny Matthews could not be stopped from close range. With Ross Thompson, on for the injured Weir, knocking over the conversion, it was 15-14 at the turn.

McFarland called for Rob Herring, Eric O’Sullivan and new signing Mick Kearney for the second-half but it was the remaining member of the starting front-row that restored the lead.

The maul was again the source and when Herring peeled off there was good work from Kearney and a charging Sean Reidy. Moore was the man on hand to spin out of the tackle on the try-line and Doak added the extras in the absence of Cooney.

And the bonus-point, if not yet the game, would be wrapped up by the 48th minute.

With Kearney impressing, it was a trademark chip over the top from Billy Burns that bounced perfectly into the path of Jacob Stockdale and Nick Timoney was this time on the shoulder to collect the pass which his left winger had done well to get away.

Glasgow weren’t to simply go gently into the Belfast night and quickly set about trying to erase their second deficit of the evening. As the crowd gave their most rousing rendition of ‘Stand Up for the Ulstermen’, the visitors were again putting on the pressure deep in opposing territory.

A score looked certain until James Hume slid across to make an apparent try-saving tackle. When referee Ben Whitehouse instead settled on a penalty try and a yellow card, the bemusement etched of the face of the Ulster centre was seemingly shared by the 15,000 inside the Kingspan.

With their lead back to six, the collective heart of the crowd will have been in the mouth when midfield miscommunication saw the ball bobble on the deck but it would instead be the moment the game finally swung decisively in their favour.

Addison, on for Baloucoune, charged down Thompson and while the replacement out-half got back to stop the Irish full-back from scoring himself, the former Sale man was alert enough to pop the ball up for Doak to complete the decisive score.

While there was still plenty to do after Jamie Dobie answered back quickly with a score of his own, a strong defensive stand to finish wrapped up the opening win. For the first time in too long, a crowd went home happy.

