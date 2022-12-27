Nerveless Josh Rock claims he will do everything he can to become world champion after downing Nathan Aspinall

Broughshane’s Josh Rock says he will do everything he can to become world champion after downing World No.10 Nathan Aspinall to reach the last-16 at the PDC World Darts Championship.

The Co Antrim man hit 13 180s and capitalised on the doubles at Alexandra Palace to defeat the Englishman and continue his incredible rise in the sport by winning their best-of-seven third round tie 4-3 after a nip-and-tuck clash.

Rock was steady with his check-outs, converting 14 of his 33 doubles for a 42 per cent success rate compared to Aspinall’s 29 per cent, which made the difference as the local man converted on double-eight for the victory in the deciding set.

“I was under a lot of pressure and I dealt with it well. I was just trying my best, it was a very tight game. I got there, I was under a lot of pressure,” said the defending World Youth champion, who averaged 95.92.

"I am going to bust my bum to become world champion. I have kind of woke up, but now I am just happy. There is a lot more to come."

Rock got the Alexandra Palace on their feet early as he checked out a 141 to win a quality first set on the throw, with both players averaging over 100, but two breaks of throw in the second set saw Aspinall level the tie.

It looked like things were on the ropes for Rock when Aspinall broke him twice in the third set to win against the throw and take a 2-1 lead, but the 21-year-old bit back in the fourth set with an early break and he tied things up at 2-2 as he just missed a nine-darter in the fourth leg but tidied up for the win with double-20.

Both players held their throw in sets five and six – with Aspinall winning the latter 3-0 – to set up the decider and it was Rock who held his nerve in sensational fashion, breaking in the second leg with back-to-back double-tops and then checking out on double-eight in the final leg after Aspinall had missed on double-four.

Fellow Northern Irishman Brendan Dolan was unable to follow Rock into the next round. Dolan lost 4-1 to Jonny Clayton. Rock and Clayton will clash on Thursday evening.